ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Wild Halloween celebration coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s going to be a wild weekend at ZooWorld for their annual Halloween celebration. Families can bring their kids out this Saturday and Sunday to trick-or-treat with the animals. 30 vendors will set up around the zoo handing out full-sized candy bars. There will also be photo opportunities with […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Downtown Panama City is getting spooky

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fall Fest in Downtown Panama City is happening this Saturday. The family-friendly event is an all day affair full of vendors, games, and spooky surprises. The day kicks off with the Panama City Farmer’s Market in McKenzie Park at 8:00 a.m. “We’re going...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Families pumpkin carve for free at No Name Lounge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some residents got into the Halloween spirit at No Name Lounge Sunday. The landmark bar hosted its 4th annual pumpkin carving event. The lounge had 100 pumpkins that were free to carve out on the lounge’s deck. Stephanie Cooley brought her three girls with her to carve pumpkins. She said […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Bakery Festival is Nov. 13 in DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. – The 2022 Epic Bakery Festival is coming to Mainstreet in DeFuniak Springs. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is bringing back its Epic Bakery Festival for the 2nd year on Sunday, November 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly event...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Freeport teacher treats students like family

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – When you spend a few minutes in Jennifer Dickson’s classroom at Freeport Elementary School, there’s an overwhelming sense of joy. “I love being here,” said Jennifer Dickson. “I love these kids.” Dickson teaches K-3 students who have special needs. Most of her lessons are interactive and go beyond learning how to […]
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

Walton County Taxpayers Association opposes one-cent sales tax

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Taxpayers Association has been vocal about their opposition to the proposed one-cent sales tax and during Tuesday’s county commission meeting they expressed why they disagree with the plan. Walton County is growing and county commissioners said they need more money to keep up with that growth. They’re asking […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

One dead at Ashford peanut mill

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
ASHFORD, AL
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton county fishing report for Oct. 24

River: Catfish, shellcracker. River still very low. Bay: Black snapper, a few redfish. Inshore: People taking advantage of the additional red snapper weekends. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Nearly 40 dogs in poor condition rescued from Northwest Florida home

FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nearly 40 neglected dogs rescued from a home are now being treated at multiple Northwest Florida animal centers. The Lucky Puppy Rescue initially received the call after eight adult dogs and 29 puppies -- all in poor condition -- were discovered a week ago living inside a home in Chipley.
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Diego’s Burrito Factory coming to Lynn Haven facing delays

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Diego’s Burrito Factory set to come to Lynn Haven is facing some delays. Last October, Lynn Haven commissioners approved the development order for Diego’s to open on Highway 77 across from Winn-Dixie. Dirt has been moved on the property since then, but not much else has happened. Earlier this […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s our favorite day of the week with Local Historian Bill Hudson!. On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces big and small. We took a look at some unexpected triplets arriving to the world all the way to a judge deliberating in a court room. Hudson says he loves to share the history he has captured of the town.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Geneva mobile home goes up in flames

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
GENEVA, AL
WMBB

Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The amount of people moving to, and driving though, Bay County is booming. With more people comes more cars on the road. Officials are working to make sure our infrastructure can keep up. One big project in the Callaway area is set to begin in November.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Youngstown home damaged in fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire that broke out just hours ago has damaged a Youngstown home. The fire was in the 4800 block of Palm Avenue near Bayhead. Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger said it seems the fire broke out after someone was doing metalwork in the neighboring yard. A shed caught fire as […]
YOUNGSTOWN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy