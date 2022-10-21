Read full article on original website
Wild Halloween celebration coming to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s going to be a wild weekend at ZooWorld for their annual Halloween celebration. Families can bring their kids out this Saturday and Sunday to trick-or-treat with the animals. 30 vendors will set up around the zoo handing out full-sized candy bars. There will also be photo opportunities with […]
WJHG-TV
Downtown Panama City is getting spooky
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fall Fest in Downtown Panama City is happening this Saturday. The family-friendly event is an all day affair full of vendors, games, and spooky surprises. The day kicks off with the Panama City Farmer’s Market in McKenzie Park at 8:00 a.m. “We’re going...
Families pumpkin carve for free at No Name Lounge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some residents got into the Halloween spirit at No Name Lounge Sunday. The landmark bar hosted its 4th annual pumpkin carving event. The lounge had 100 pumpkins that were free to carve out on the lounge’s deck. Stephanie Cooley brought her three girls with her to carve pumpkins. She said […]
WJHG-TV
Fall Thunder Beach Rally vendors provide insight about event
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The dust has officially settled from this year’s Fall Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally. However, it’s never too late to look back on how things went overall. “It’s a huge draw not just for the motorcycle crowd but you’ve got the people who...
niceville.com
Bakery Festival is Nov. 13 in DeFuniak Springs
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. – The 2022 Epic Bakery Festival is coming to Mainstreet in DeFuniak Springs. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is bringing back its Epic Bakery Festival for the 2nd year on Sunday, November 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly event...
Freeport teacher treats students like family
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – When you spend a few minutes in Jennifer Dickson’s classroom at Freeport Elementary School, there’s an overwhelming sense of joy. “I love being here,” said Jennifer Dickson. “I love these kids.” Dickson teaches K-3 students who have special needs. Most of her lessons are interactive and go beyond learning how to […]
Walton County Taxpayers Association opposes one-cent sales tax
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Taxpayers Association has been vocal about their opposition to the proposed one-cent sales tax and during Tuesday’s county commission meeting they expressed why they disagree with the plan. Walton County is growing and county commissioners said they need more money to keep up with that growth. They’re asking […]
fosterfollynews.net
Sarah Moody of Bascom, Florida to Wed Jordan Smothers of Chipley, Florida on November 5, 2022 in Chipley
Sarah Elizabeth Moody, of Bascom, Florida will wed Jordan Lee Smothers of Chipley, Florida on November 5, 2022. Moody is a graduate of Malone High School and alumnus of Florida Panhandle Technical College Licensed Practical Nursing Program. Smothers, a lifelong resident of Chipley, graduated from Chipley High School and is...
wtvy.com
One dead at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton county fishing report for Oct. 24
River: Catfish, shellcracker. River still very low. Bay: Black snapper, a few redfish. Inshore: People taking advantage of the additional red snapper weekends. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to...
WEAR
Nearly 40 dogs in poor condition rescued from Northwest Florida home
FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nearly 40 neglected dogs rescued from a home are now being treated at multiple Northwest Florida animal centers. The Lucky Puppy Rescue initially received the call after eight adult dogs and 29 puppies -- all in poor condition -- were discovered a week ago living inside a home in Chipley.
fosterfollynews.net
Part 2- 2022 Graceville, Florida Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Downtown Graceville, Florida
Here is Part 2 of a few photos from the 2022 Graceville, Florida Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in downtown Graceville, as seen by Florida Panhandle Technical College Photography Student Morgan Thompson.
Former Bay commissioner, Panama City employee pleads no contest to bid fixing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head pled no contest to bid fixing on Monday. Keith Baker, who is also a former Bay County Commissioner, will serve 3 years of probation, pay a little more than $1,300 in fines and court costs and perform one hundred hours of community service. Baker […]
Diego’s Burrito Factory coming to Lynn Haven facing delays
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Diego’s Burrito Factory set to come to Lynn Haven is facing some delays. Last October, Lynn Haven commissioners approved the development order for Diego’s to open on Highway 77 across from Winn-Dixie. Dirt has been moved on the property since then, but not much else has happened. Earlier this […]
WJHG-TV
$1.2 million project works to get rid of stinky smell in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s an issue most Panama City Beach residents have smelled; the Wastewater Treatment Plant off Back Beach Road has an odor you just can’t miss. “Rank. Very rank,” Logan McClain, a Bay County resident, said. “Like rotten eggs almost,” Madison Carter,...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s our favorite day of the week with Local Historian Bill Hudson!. On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces big and small. We took a look at some unexpected triplets arriving to the world all the way to a judge deliberating in a court room. Hudson says he loves to share the history he has captured of the town.
wtvy.com
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
WJHG-TV
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The amount of people moving to, and driving though, Bay County is booming. With more people comes more cars on the road. Officials are working to make sure our infrastructure can keep up. One big project in the Callaway area is set to begin in November.
Youngstown home damaged in fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire that broke out just hours ago has damaged a Youngstown home. The fire was in the 4800 block of Palm Avenue near Bayhead. Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger said it seems the fire broke out after someone was doing metalwork in the neighboring yard. A shed caught fire as […]
