252-pound swordfish joins Destin Fishing Rodeo leaderboard
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A spectacle on Saturday, Oct, 22 as Samantha Dover reeled in a 252.2-pound swordfish for the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo. DFR staff said Dover is part of the same crew that reeled in a record-breaking 101.0-pound wahoo at the beginning of the month-long competition. The nearly 25-foot fish came aboard […]
Panama City man killed in beach crash
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night. Panama City Beach police said that a 2006 Toyota Highlander driven by Steven Kinney was heading east on Back Beach Road near Cobb Road at about 10:15 p.m. For an unknown reason, Kinney entered the median and […]
WJHG-TV
Back Beach Road crash ends in death
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is dead after losing control of a car on Panama City Beach Parkway, according to Beach Police. Officers say when they responded to the scene, they found a silver Toyota had been traveling east on Back Beach towards Cobb Road when the car entered the median.
WJHG-TV
Fall Thunder Beach Rally vendors provide insight about event
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The dust has officially settled from this year’s Fall Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally. However, it’s never too late to look back on how things went overall. “It’s a huge draw not just for the motorcycle crowd but you’ve got the people who...
Former Bay commissioner, Panama City employee pleads no contest to bid fixing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head pled no contest to bid fixing on Monday. Keith Baker, who is also a former Bay County Commissioner, will serve 3 years of probation, pay a little more than $1,300 in fines and court costs and perform one hundred hours of community service. Baker […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton county fishing report for Oct. 24
River: Catfish, shellcracker. River still very low. Bay: Black snapper, a few redfish. Inshore: People taking advantage of the additional red snapper weekends. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $19,999,999, This Idyllic Legacy Home in Santa Rosa Beach offer An Unparalleled Gulf Front Lifestyle
146 Montgomery Street Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 146 Montgomery St, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a well-traveled coastal retreat featuring iconic architectural styling prominently positioned to offer an unparalleled Gulf Front lifestyle along the pristine white sand beaches of Seagrove, Florida. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 146 Montgomery Street, please contact Spears Group (Phone: 850-974-1761) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
wtvy.com
One dead at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
PC employee Michael Johnson allegedly embezzled funds for a decade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police charged Michael Johnson last week with embezzling $470,000 from The Friends of After School Assistance Program. “I didn’t suspect anything that he was doing that was illegal,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. In February 2021 the Department of Housing and Urban Development issued findings and […]
Alabama law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
WJHG-TV
$1.2 million project works to get rid of stinky smell in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s an issue most Panama City Beach residents have smelled; the Wastewater Treatment Plant off Back Beach Road has an odor you just can’t miss. “Rank. Very rank,” Logan McClain, a Bay County resident, said. “Like rotten eggs almost,” Madison Carter,...
WEAR
Tips to help the Northwest Florida community avoid deer while driving
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- With the temperatures dropping as we head into fall, deer are on the move and you might run into them on the road. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office shared some tips from the Baker Fire District to help the community avoid deer while driving. Some of...
Murder trial begins in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A jury was selected Monday afternoon for a man accused of killing his wife. Daniel Belc allegedly shot his wife in March of 2018. He then allegedly loaded her body in the trunk of his car and drove around until a family member convinced Belc to turn himself in to […]
Mosley to visit Niceville, compete for district title
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team is preparing for one of the most difficult road environments in the southeast, as they are set to battle Niceville for a district championship. The Dolphins, 5-3 overall and 2-1 in district play, will visit the Eagles, 7-1 overall and 3-0 in district play, competing for […]
WJHG-TV
Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
Youngstown home damaged in fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire that broke out just hours ago has damaged a Youngstown home. The fire was in the 4800 block of Palm Avenue near Bayhead. Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger said it seems the fire broke out after someone was doing metalwork in the neighboring yard. A shed caught fire as […]
WJHG-TV
Collision in Calhoun County leaves pedestrian with critical injuries
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking alongside the road in Calhoun County. The incident happened at around 7 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol troopers told NewsChannel 7 the SUV was traveling south on State Road 69 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Officials were told by the driver she had just gotten off a midnight shift and was fatigued.
washingtoncounty.news
Officers respond to pedestrian fatality in Washington County
A Panama City man was declared deceased at the scene of an accident in the intersection of State Road 79 and James Potter Road early Sunday morning. The man, 61, had been walking southbound on State Road 79 near the intersection when he was struck by the front passenger side of purple Chevrolet Spark, also traveling southbound.
niceville.com
Bakery Festival is Nov. 13 in DeFuniak Springs
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. – The 2022 Epic Bakery Festival is coming to Mainstreet in DeFuniak Springs. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is bringing back its Epic Bakery Festival for the 2nd year on Sunday, November 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly event...
