Loquitur

Taking a break from these damaging social media platforms

In Dec. 2021, I did the unthinkable. I took a month-long break from Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. I deleted them from my phone, and the only apps I had left were YouTube, Twitch, and Discord. I never thought I’d need to take this break, but it was one of the better decisions I’ve made.
I-95 FM

By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos

Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
MAINE STATE
The Windows Club

How to Search for People using Facebook

If you want to find a particular person online, you can log in to your Facebook account and search and find them. Your chances of discovering the individual you are looking for are high because it is the most prominent social networking site. The platform’s core purpose is to connect people by sharing personal or professional information. The website allows users to submit a variety of information through their profiles.
techunwrapped.com

Reasons to never use Facebook to sign in to other services

One option we have to log in to platforms and services of all kinds is simply link them to a Facebook account. In this way, instead of having to register and enter the password to enter, we only connect with the social network. That can be useful, since we are going to save time and it is comfortable. Now, is this really safe? In this article we are going to talk about why you should never use Facebook to log in to other services.
BGR.com

Google brings 10 new features and a new look to Messages

Google’s campaign to push Apple to adopt RCS is not going anywhere fast, but the company isn’t exactly resting on its laurels in the meantime. On Thursday, Google announced ten new features coming to Messages and a fresh icon for the app. Many of the new additions in...
9to5Mac

Facebook adding Reels and other new features to Groups

Facebook on Thursday announced multiple new features coming to Facebook Groups as the company held its sixth Facebook Communities Summit. Because groups are very popular among Facebook users, Meta is now bringing Reels, more options for moderators, and other changes to these groups. As announced by Meta in a blog...
makeuseof.com

How to Setup Your Google Nest Smart Hubs as a Family Intercom

Google's smart hubs, like the Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub, are useful for controlling your smart home. But did you know that you can also use them for communicating in your house?. Here is how to set up and use your Google smart hubs as your home's intercom...
The Windows Club

Facebook Marketplace not working? Use these solutions.

Facebook Marketplace is one of the most convenient online stores for buying and selling used or new goods. All you need to do is shift to the tab to Marketplace while using Facebook and you will be able to access Facebook Marketplace. However, if you are not able to access Facebook Marketplace, please read through this article for the resolutions.
ZDNet

Tired of weight loss ads? Google offers more control over the ads you see

Google on Thursday began rolling out a new tool that gives users more control over the ads they see when using Google products -- without hampering the way products like Google Search, Discover, and YouTube actually work. My Ad Center, among other things, lets users block whole categories of ads they're not interested in, including topics like weight loss, gambling, and dating.
Android Police

6 simple ways to launch Google Assistant on your Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, among the best Android phones, are the latest and greatest from Google and are packed with a ton of great features. One tightly integrated feature is voice recognition using the new Tensor G2 chip. This capability is useful for anything from taking notes to sending texts. A great way to take advantage of voice recognition is using Google Assistant. Google Assistant is helpful for simple tasks, such as getting an answer to a question, or more complex tasks, like scheduling a meeting.

