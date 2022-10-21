One option we have to log in to platforms and services of all kinds is simply link them to a Facebook account. In this way, instead of having to register and enter the password to enter, we only connect with the social network. That can be useful, since we are going to save time and it is comfortable. Now, is this really safe? In this article we are going to talk about why you should never use Facebook to log in to other services.

4 DAYS AGO