I’m a diagnosed sociopath – what it’s like to date me, I love bomb intensely & get a lot of stalkers
A DIAGNOSED sociopath has shared her rigid rules and guidelines for dating, as well as what it's like to date her. The viral video has amassed 800k views and over 100k likes, with many praising the woman for bringing awareness to sociopathy. Kanika Batra, a model, author, former Great Britain...
Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead
When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
psychologytoday.com
Intimacy's Extraordinary Ability to Reveal Who We Are
Who knows you best? Who knows you better than anyone else and sometimes even better than you know yourself?. The answer to these attention-grabbing questions should come quickly and unequivocally: Doubtless, it's our intimate partners who "read us like a book," as the saying goes. The close, even sometimes confining, physical and emotional quarters we share with our partners fling wide open the doors of who we are—or, more graphically, like a scalpel in the hands of a skilled surgeon, our "emotional entrails" are laid out plainly and conspicuously.
Opinion: Be Aware When Interacting With A Covert Narcissist
When we hear the word narcissist it usually surfaces images of a conceited individual who loves their own reflection and bragging about their accomplishments. Yet what many people don’t realize is that narcissistic personality disorder is not created equal nor does it manifest in the same way from one narcissist to another.
5 important conversations couples should have before a baby
Relationships can seem rock solid – but throw a baby in the mix, and it’s extremely common for things to get strained.Rachel MacLynn, psychologist and CEO of MacLynn matchmaking consultancy (maclynninternational.com), believes couples often go onto parenthood blindly, unaware of how the shift to parenthood might affect things.“Ignorance can be bliss,” she says. “All the books in the world can never prepare you for parenthood, but the shift in the relationship dynamic between you and your partner can sometimes be the biggest surprise of all.“Any couple that can openly communicate about their feelings and worries before and during having children...
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness? Royal Expert Mocks Prince Harry’s Wife for the Way She Describes Herself in Variety Interview
Meghan Markle graced the cover of Variety magazine. However, some of the things she said raised eyebrows, with one royal expert seemingly mocking her for the way she characterized herself. Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness, Royal Expert Claims. The Duchess of Sussex was featured on the cover of Variety as one...
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
MedicalXpress
The power of swearing: how obscene words influence your mind, body and relationships
By Karyn Stapleton, Catherine Loveday, Kristy Beers Fägersten and Richard Stephens, The Conversation. Swearing was long dismissed as a topic of serious research because it was assumed to be simply a sign of aggression, weak language proficiency or even low intelligence. We now have quite a lot of evidence that challenges this view, prompting us to reconsider the nature—and power—of swearing.
psychologytoday.com
Think Your People Are “Quiet Quitting?" Think Again.
Organizational labels are masking real problems with work. People don’t just need a paycheck; they want meaning and purpose. Clear goals and expectations set people up for success. The work of management ultimately is the work of human connection. If there is one thing that I dislike about this...
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
themindsjournal.com
You Must Neither Love Nor Hate Them
A therapist told me that in order to get closure after narcissistic abuse, you must neither love nor hate them. You must “nothing” them! Who agrees?. No matter how much you beg a narcissist to stop, they will push you past your limits until you snap, then when you do, they'll stand back and act shocked, play the victim and claim you're crazy. - Lana Horowitz Narcissist Quotes, Lana Horowitz Quotes.
I'm Teaching My Kids To Be Quitters. Here's Why.
“If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again!” “Winners never quit, and quitters never prosper!” There are many other adages with the same core message; this narrative proclaims one lesson above all others: quitting is to be avoided at all costs. But looking back, it’s clear that I’ve held onto things (friendships, jobs, sushi) way longer than I should have — all in the name of not being a quitter — and it wasn’t healthy. So, I’m teaching my kids that in some cases, the best option is to abandon what you’re doing and move on. Give up. Throw in the towel. Just quit. Contrary to popular belief, sometimes quitting is for winners.
Opinion: A Narcissist Twists The Interpretation Of Five Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. The question is… do these love languages apply if you are in a relationship with someone who is a narcissist?
17 Signs of Mommy Issues in Men
Relationships between two people are tough enough without adding in a silent, or not-so-silent, third party. Is his mom too much a part of your relationship, or do his mommy issues sabotage all his adult relationships? These are questions you might ask yourself when you find yourself dating what is commonly called a mama’s boy.
Did the Pandemic Change People’s Personalities?
Some will tell you that people don’t change, but current science tends to disagree. A person’s personality can change naturally over time, or deliberately with effort. It can also change collectively, apparently, thanks to a global health crisis. New research published in PLOS One reported that American adults...
