ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Traffic Alert: I-485 Inner Loop reopened in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An incident involving a tractor-trailer caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop in northwest Charlotte Friday morning. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the two right lanes were closed near Oakdale Drive and mile marker 17. The incident reportedly involved a fuel spill. NCDOT said the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

City of Salisbury looking for buyer-developer for The Plaza

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to purchase and redevelop the Plaza building located in downtown Salisbury. The mixed-use seven-story building, completed in 1910, was the tallest in North Carolina when it was constructed and still serves as an iconic image of the city.
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 6-15

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 6-14. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR and Stephen K. Kromer Revocable Trust to W. Haussmann, three tracts, Lots 1-3 of Northwood,...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
davidsonian.com

Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road

Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
DAVIDSON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Evening car show to be held at NTI

The final executive car evening event of 2022 will be happening at the Universal Technical Institute — or as it’s better known in Mooresville — the NASCAR Technical Institute. The event will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at NTI, located at 220 Byers Creek Road in Mooresville....
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Beautiful fall drive through Linville, North Carolina

WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. Parents say this whole situation has prompted tough conversations with their kids at home. Feds investigating auto-shop. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police investigators picked random days and...
LINVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
businesstodaync.com

Developer plans ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville

Oct. 19. By Dave Yochum. Developer Jake Palillo has a total of 270 acres of farmland on Hwy. 73 in Huntersville under contract with tentative plans to build a new-wave resort called Crystal Lagoons. “This is the newest type of development in the country today,” said Palillo, the developer behind...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man seriously hurt after being rescued from trench collapse in Monroe, officials say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — One man was rescued from a trench collapse along a main street in Monroe on Thursday afternoon, according to city officials. Emergency crews from multiple counties began the technical rescue efforts in the area of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Skywatch Lane near North Carolina Highway 75 after 4 p.m., the Monroe Fire Department said.
MONROE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy