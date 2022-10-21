Read full article on original website
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Traffic Alert: I-485 Inner Loop reopened in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An incident involving a tractor-trailer caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop in northwest Charlotte Friday morning. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the two right lanes were closed near Oakdale Drive and mile marker 17. The incident reportedly involved a fuel spill. NCDOT said the […]
City of Salisbury looking for buyer-developer for The Plaza
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to purchase and redevelop the Plaza building located in downtown Salisbury. The mixed-use seven-story building, completed in 1910, was the tallest in North Carolina when it was constructed and still serves as an iconic image of the city.
Half-constructed Uptown Charlotte property remains vacant, neighbors grow frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors in Charlotte’s First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. The only thing on the lot is a new multi-story parking garage, but no one is allowed to park there. If you frequently visit...
Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 6-15
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 6-14. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR, S. Kromer/TR and Stephen K. Kromer Revocable Trust to W. Haussmann, three tracts, Lots 1-3 of Northwood,...
Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road
Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
Evening car show to be held at NTI
The final executive car evening event of 2022 will be happening at the Universal Technical Institute — or as it’s better known in Mooresville — the NASCAR Technical Institute. The event will be from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at NTI, located at 220 Byers Creek Road in Mooresville....
Horrific Interstate 77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the […]
'It's sad' | Residents upset over Charlotte project that wiped out dozens of trees
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plaza Midwood residents are calling for the City of Charlotte to fix a storm drainage project they say is wreaking havoc on their neighborhood. The $27.5 million upgrade aims to reduce flooding by improving the stream system in the neighborhoods off Central Avenue. However, neighbors say the project has worsened flooding issues and wiped out trees.
Beautiful fall drive through Linville, North Carolina
WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. Parents say this whole situation has prompted tough conversations with their kids at home. Feds investigating auto-shop. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police investigators picked random days and...
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
Developer’s plan for 1,000-plus homes in region runs into opposition
LANCASTER COUNTY , S.C. — A rezoning request for a large property in Lancaster County has been recommended for denial by the planning commission. On Tuesday, the commission voted against a recommendation for approval of a rezoning request for 780.4 acres off Van Wyck Road. It also recommended denial of an accompanying development agreement for the property.
Man dies after crossing center line, causing head-on crash on Rowan County highway
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A driver died after crossing the center line on a Rowan County highway, North Carolina state troopers confirmed. Investigators said the crash, which involved three vehicles, happened at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Troopers were called to Highway 152, a little more than 5 miles west of China Grove.
Spectators witness the Carolina balloon festival
Hot Air Balloons were our earliest form of sustained human flight, going back to the 1700s.
$4.7M property in Old Foxcroft tops September’s priciest home sales
CHARLOTTE — A home under construction in Charlotte’s Old Foxcroft neighborhood sold for $4.75 million in mid-September, making it the most expensive residential sale in Mecklenburg County last month. That contemporary, Tudor-style home is being built on the 2000 block of Ferncliff Road, off Sharon Lane. Once complete,...
Developer plans ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville
Oct. 19. By Dave Yochum. Developer Jake Palillo has a total of 270 acres of farmland on Hwy. 73 in Huntersville under contract with tentative plans to build a new-wave resort called Crystal Lagoons. “This is the newest type of development in the country today,” said Palillo, the developer behind...
PHOTOS: Renderings of Harriet's Hamburgers and Bossy Beulah's new location in Concord
Both Harriet's Hamburgers and Bossy Beulah's are working with Southwick architecture + interiors for structural design and The Plaid Penguin for design of exterior and interior brand elements. Here is a rendering of the location.
Duo behind Flipside Café bringing Flip Out Burger to The Power House in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The husband-and-wife team behind Flipside Café will hone their skills with a new, chef-driven burger concept at The Power House. That $18 million adaptive-reuse project — part of Rock Hill’s University Center — is under construction. It will incorporate a brewery, bar and a food hall on the lower level.
Man seriously hurt after being rescued from trench collapse in Monroe, officials say
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — One man was rescued from a trench collapse along a main street in Monroe on Thursday afternoon, according to city officials. Emergency crews from multiple counties began the technical rescue efforts in the area of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Skywatch Lane near North Carolina Highway 75 after 4 p.m., the Monroe Fire Department said.
No people hurt, several pets die in Hickory house fire, officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — Residents were able to escape when their home caught fire on Thursday afternoon in Hickory, but several pets died in the blaze, according to the Hickory Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded before 5 p.m. to 25th Avenue NW near North Center Street and found heavy...
No one hurt when truck crashes into home on Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A truck went into a home in southwest Charlotte after 9 p.m. on Thursday night. Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe could see the truck and a large hole in the front of the home on Monroe Road near Mason Wallace Park. No one was hurt in the crash.
