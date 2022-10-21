Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
City of Benton maintains burn ban after rain
The City of Benton is making it clear their community's burn ban is still in effect. City officials said they did not get enough rain Tuesday to burn safely. There has been no official word on if the county will or has lifted its ban. McCracken County was the first...
clarksvillenow.com
Hundreds of acres burn at Fort Campbell after fire that started during training
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell crews are working to manage a fire that started in a training area near Trigg County, Kentucky, on Friday. The fire started during routine training, according to a news release from the post. Staff from the Directorate of Public Works; the...
westkentuckystar.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man
A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
wpsdlocal6.com
Field fire reported on KY 564 in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies are responding to a large field fire on KY 564 in Graves County, Kentucky. The fire is near Bob Road and KY 564, the Graves County sheriff's office says. No homes were in close proximity of the fire at this time.
radionwtn.com
Felon Wanted In Five Counties Sought
Kenton, Tenn.–The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Vernon Edward Harrell aka ‘Bubba’, who is wanted in five Tennessee counties, including Obion County. Harrell is 43 and from Kenton. He is wanted in Obion County for Felony Evading in a...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County first to lift burn ban
McCracken County is the first in the area to lift a burn ban. Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued the executive order lifting the ban on Tuesday, after over one inch of rain fell in the county. The burn ban in McCracken County had been in effect since September 27th. Even...
Effingham Radio
ISP Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash In Alexander County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22:. Interstate 57 at milepost 1, near Cairo, Alexander County. October 25, 2022 at approximately 4:52 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2023 Red Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Dennis L. Davidson, 67-year-old male from...
whopam.com
Elkton man arrested following Christian Co. pursuit
An Elkton man was arrested Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit in Christian County. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Josh Stallons was patrolling in the area of Madisonville Road and Lake Blythe Road when he observed a vehicle operated by 23-year-old Eddie Juckett of Elkton, who he knew to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputy Stallons attempted to do a traffic stop, but Juckett allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through northern Christian County.
whopam.com
Two go to hospital after Bradshaw Road accident
Two people went to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident Friday morning on Bradshaw Road in Christian County. It happened just before 6 a.m. and the collision report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was northbound and attempting to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama of Clarksville.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY I25 open to traffic after crashed semi cleared from road in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semitrailer crash is blocking Kentucky 125 near the Middle Road intersection in Fulton County. KYTC says the semitrailer was hauling meat. The cabinet first sent an alert about the commercial vehicle crash around 9:10 a.m. At that time, the crashed semi was expected to take about three hours to clear from the roadway.
KFVS12
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
KFVS12
House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves Sheriff's office "Cram the Cruiser" event coming in November
The Graves County Sheriff's office will conduct its 5th annual "Cram the Cruiser" campaign during November. They'll put a police cruiser in front of various Dollar General locations so you can fill it with non-perishable food items for the Mayfield-Graves County Needline food pantry, and with new toys for the Community Christmas collection.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah couple charged with drug trafficking
A Paducah couple has been charged with drug trafficking following a search of their apartment. The investigation started in September when the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they made an undercover methamphetamine purchase from 40-year-old Phillip Stout. He was later indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury for trafficking in methamphetamine.
wpsdlocal6.com
Senate candidate Charles Booker stopping in Benton, Paducah, and Hopkinsville on Wednesday
PADUCAH — Democratic senate candidate Charles Booker of Kentucky will make stops in Benton, Paducah, and Hopkinsville on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Benton Mike Miller Park 596 US Hwy 68 W 2 p.m. Paducah Paducah Beer Werks 301 N. 4th St. 4 p.m. Hopkinsville Hokinsville Brewing...
westkentuckystar.com
2.7 quake felt near Reelfoot Lake
A small earthquake was detected Wednesday morning about 4 miles northeast of Ridgely in Lake County, Tennessee. The quake occurred just before 8 am, and was measured at 2.7 on the Richter scale. Several people checked in with law enforcement after feeling the quake, but no reports of damage were...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man facing several felony charges after traffic stop
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after a traffic stop on October 23. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle near Broadway and Clark Street. Kaydence Kyler Robertson, 20, Cape Girardeau faces charges of a Class D felony of unlawful...
wsiu.org
One person died in a crash Monday in Jackson County
One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Campbell Hill. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Brandon Lee Jones of Pinckneyville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brick Plant Road in rural Campbell Hill. Investigators say Jones lost control of his vehicle, left...
kbsi23.com
Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
KFVS12
Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of killing a Carbondale man learned his fate in a Jackson County courtroom on Tuesday, October 25. According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Freddie Ray Glasser, of Carbondale and formally of Dolores, Colorado, was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of corrections after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
