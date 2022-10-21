Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: Refs said Trevon Diggs 'had both hands and possession of' INT
ARLINGTON, Texas — Nearly eight years after they watched a flag get picked up for pass interference in the playoffs, the Detroit Lions found themselves on the wrong end of another officiating controversy against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted a Jared Goff pass early...
Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell
When the Detroit Lions decided to move on from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn finally, the hope was that they could find a head coach and general manager who would come in and not only win football games but change what had become a toxic culture in the locker room. As we know, the Lions hired Dan Campbell as their head coach and Brad Holmes as their GM, and though the culture has changed, the winning has not come. One person who believes Campbell is the right person for the job is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for actions during loss to Eagles, per report
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown. Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for...
Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell
What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
Dak Prescott chose the Lions as the team he wanted to return against
Sounds like Dak Prescott wanted an opponent that would allow him to get back in a groove in his return from injury. The Lions could do just that. There’s something to be said about challenging yourself to do hard things, but when the easy option is right there, why not give that a go? As Dallas Cowboys quareterback Dak Prescott comes back from injury, it seems like he was looking for an easy game to get back in a groove and find his footing again.
‘That’s a big time trade’: Pete Carroll reveals impact of Christian McCaffrey trade to rival 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likes the San Francisco 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers, though he knows it means their NFC West rivals are going Super Bowl-or-bust this 2022. As Carroll said, the trade for McCaffrey instantly elevates the 49ers’ offense, but the same...
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson's strong day vs. Cowboys continues with 2nd sack
Aidan Hutchinson has been in Dak Prescott’s face all afternoon. The No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has made it to Prescott twice already, most recently on 3rd and 2 within Lions territory. The Heisman runner-up has 2 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 quarterback hits...
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa's Contract Isn't Worth As Much As Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott's
The Miami Dolphins came with a victory — scoring 10-16 — against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night and it might be all thanks to Quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa's, return. He was off the field for the last few games due to a concussion he got from playing, and...
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
Turnovers doom Detroit Lions vs. Cowboys: 'This is my fault and it won’t happen again'
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jamaal Williams sat in front of his locker, head down, brushing his hair, beating himself up over his role in another baffling loss by the Detroit Lions. Williams lost a fumble on the goal line early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-6 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, the second of five turnovers the Lions committed in a snowball of a second half.
Yardbarker
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift, captain Michael Brockers inactive vs. Dallas Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas − Intent on fixing their league-worst defense, the Detroit Lions are benching one of their captains on that side of the ball. Defensive tackle Michael Brockers is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. ...
QB Dak Prescott, TE Dalton Schultz officially active for Cowboys vs. Lions
The Dallas Cowboys have revealed their inactive list for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and it is good news for Mike McCarthy’s team.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Updates OBJ’s Timeline For Return
One NFL free agent that many teams are still keeping an eye on is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February, Beckham Jr. is still recovering from that injury. But, it is safe to assume that once he is ready to play...
Detroit Lions stock watch: Rookie defensive players playing well, Rams castoffs not working
ARLINGTON, Texas — Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at AT&T Stadium:. Stock up. CB Jeff Okudah. Okudah remains one of the bright spots in...
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Placed In Concussion Protocols
New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Brandon Ingram left Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz with a head injury and was placed in the league's concussion protocols on Monday.
Detroit Pistons: Is Cade Cunningham really being “too passive?”
Cade Cunningham scored a season high 22 points last night against the Indiana Pacers, but it wasn’t enough to get the Detroit Pistons their second victory of the season. We’re only three games in, so it is far too early to panic, especially when we knew this young team was going to take some time to gel and build chemistry.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Comments On The Christian McCaffrey Trade
In one of the biggest NFL trades in recent seasons, Christian McCaffrey has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers. All the noise around the league suggested that a McCaffrey trade was in the works. But, heading to San Francisco was a surprise to some. You only make a move...
