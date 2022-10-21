ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

When the Detroit Lions decided to move on from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn finally, the hope was that they could find a head coach and general manager who would come in and not only win football games but change what had become a toxic culture in the locker room. As we know, the Lions hired Dan Campbell as their head coach and Brad Holmes as their GM, and though the culture has changed, the winning has not come. One person who believes Campbell is the right person for the job is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell

What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Dak Prescott chose the Lions as the team he wanted to return against

Sounds like Dak Prescott wanted an opponent that would allow him to get back in a groove in his return from injury. The Lions could do just that. There’s something to be said about challenging yourself to do hard things, but when the easy option is right there, why not give that a go? As Dallas Cowboys quareterback Dak Prescott comes back from injury, it seems like he was looking for an easy game to get back in a groove and find his footing again.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson's strong day vs. Cowboys continues with 2nd sack

Aidan Hutchinson has been in Dak Prescott’s face all afternoon. The No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has made it to Prescott twice already, most recently on 3rd and 2 within Lions territory. The Heisman runner-up has 2 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 quarterback hits...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Turnovers doom Detroit Lions vs. Cowboys: 'This is my fault and it won’t happen again'

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jamaal Williams sat in front of his locker, head down, brushing his hair, beating himself up over his role in another baffling loss by the Detroit Lions. Williams lost a fumble on the goal line early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-6 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, the second of five turnovers the Lions committed in a snowball of a second half.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Updates OBJ’s Timeline For Return

One NFL free agent that many teams are still keeping an eye on is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February, Beckham Jr. is still recovering from that injury. But, it is safe to assume that once he is ready to play...
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Is Cade Cunningham really being “too passive?”

Cade Cunningham scored a season high 22 points last night against the Indiana Pacers, but it wasn’t enough to get the Detroit Pistons their second victory of the season. We’re only three games in, so it is far too early to panic, especially when we knew this young team was going to take some time to gel and build chemistry.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Comments On The Christian McCaffrey Trade

In one of the biggest NFL trades in recent seasons, Christian McCaffrey has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers. All the noise around the league suggested that a McCaffrey trade was in the works. But, heading to San Francisco was a surprise to some. You only make a move...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

