Spokane County Washington CourthouseBy Ian Sane/Wikimedia Commons. Many courthouses have tales of haunting’s and Spokane, Washington, is no different. Built to resemble a castle, it may be a bit of a surprise upon first seeing the facility; however, that’s not the only surprise people will have if they dig deeper into the history of the courthouse. Do all castles have backstories?

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO