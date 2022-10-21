Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
92.9 THE LAKE
The Downtown Lake Charles Candy Crawl Returns This Weekend
The Candy Crawl in Downtown Lake Charles will not only feature trick-or-treating, but live music, food vendors, and much more. This is a fun, safe alternative for all residents of SWLA and Lake Charles. Tons of businesses downtown will be handing out candy and the Seven Slot Society of SWLA will be holding a trunk-or-treat.
92.9 THE LAKE
Westlake High To Perform ‘Beauty And The Beast’ This November
The students of Westlake Lake High school are getting ready for a very special theatrical presentation. Just in time for the holidays on November 17, 2022, some very talented students will bring the timeless Disney fairytale, “Beauty and the Beast” alive at the school theater (1000 Garden Drive in Westlake.)
Acadiana Table
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings
The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
99.9 KTDY
Lafayette's First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
Christmas at Bridge Point will surely be a new family tradition for countless families around Acadiana.
Moncus Park announces name of highest point in Lafayette
Moncus Park, in partnership with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, officially announced that the "big hill" and highest point in Lafayette is named Orlando Mountain.
Bosco's Specialty Meats in Broussard Latest to Close Its Doors
Another week, another local business has shuddered its doors.
foodgressing.com
Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles Louisiana Grand Opening Deals
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 12th Louisiana location and the first in Lake Charles with new franchise owners Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 1st by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
New $50 Million Project, The Forum, Under Construction at Johnston & Camellia | Update 2022
The Forum, a new $50 million mixed-use development project is in the works at 4533 Johnston & Camellia Blvd, formerly Grand Marche shopping center(the sign is still there). See original post from 2021 on this project coming to Lafayette at https://developinglafayette.com/wp/the-forum-a-50-million-mixed-use-development-to-bring-shipleys-donuts-legends-bar-grill-sneaker-politics-and-more-to-johnston-camellia-blvd/. The local project—designed as a “meeting place”—is spearheaded by...
92.9 THE LAKE
Chuck Fest This Weekend In Downtown Lake Charles, Louisiana
Chuck Fest returns to Downtown Lake Charles this weekend with food trucks, art vendors, live music, and so much more. Chuck Fest is a one-of-a-kind event with the purpose of celebrating local talent, culture, music, art, food, and the people that make Lake Charles a special place. There will be...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Lake Charles, LA
Most of the best restaurants in Lake Charles are located in the downtown area. Each has its variety of cuisine and settings to attract all locals and guests. The people in the city of Lake Charles take votes on the best restaurants, and these are the top picks in no particular order.
92.9 THE LAKE
These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time
As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
92.9 THE LAKE
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
92.9 THE LAKE
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 21-23
There is a bunch of things to do in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area from a huge festival, live music at some great local venues and other family fun events. So let us get to it. The 2022 Chuck Fest is this Saturday in downtown Lake Charles. There...
Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning
A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
92.9 THE LAKE
Free Event: Real Men Wear Pink Lip Sync Battle Wednesday!
The month of October typically fills the air with the color pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The first day of October also kicks off the Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA campaign. Local men designated as ambassadors from the Lake Area wear pink each day of October and raise money for the American Cancer Society. Each dollar raised by these men goes towards the continued fight the American Cancer Society has charged itself with to save more lives from breast cancer. It also helps promote breast cancer awareness and education by encouraging early detection and even prevention.
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles Shoppers Finding “Adult” Items on Walmart Shelves
Your first inclination, since it is Walmart, is that they're just random ones brought in from the outside world. Although that would make for a good story, these are new in the box. I've seen quite a few posts over the last week of more and more people finding adult-type toys on the shelves of various Walmarts around the Lake Area.
Lafayette Business is Asking for the Community's Help
Caroline & Company posted on their Facebook page yesterday that they needed help from the community.
Landing businesses affected by low water levels in Atchafalaya Basin
McGee Louisiana Swamp and Airboat Tours is one of the businesses in the landing industry seeing the effects of lower water levels in the Basin.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
