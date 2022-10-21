The month of October typically fills the air with the color pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The first day of October also kicks off the Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA campaign. Local men designated as ambassadors from the Lake Area wear pink each day of October and raise money for the American Cancer Society. Each dollar raised by these men goes towards the continued fight the American Cancer Society has charged itself with to save more lives from breast cancer. It also helps promote breast cancer awareness and education by encouraging early detection and even prevention.

