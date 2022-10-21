The goal of this new study was to gain more information on the disease burden, including costs, of patients living with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). A greater disease burden that included higher rates of health care resource use and overall treatment costs was seen among patients living with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) who had to undergo surgery to treat their condition vs those who did not need surgery, according to new study findings published in OTO Open.

3 DAYS AGO