Moose Charge After Biker in 'Insane' Video: 'Average Alaskan Bike Ride'
"Sometimes you struggle for motivation other times it finds you," a Reddit user wrote about the harrowing situation.
Incredible Save: Missing Hiker with Broken Leg Rescued By Colorado Railroad Crew
Hiking in Colorado can be incredibly beautiful, but it can also be incredibly dangerous as well. According to a report from the Durango Herald, a woman in her 20's from New Mexico was hiking along the Colorado Trail in the Deer Park area when she fell from a cliff face, broke her leg, and became stranded.
Resident near Saguaro National Park says a mountain lion attacked her horse
Horse trainer Stephanie Ekdahl says mountain lion attacks are not common near her ranch in Vail. So they were shocked to find part of their fence broken to pieces.
WATCH: Viral Video Shows Glacier National Park Hikers Attempting to Outrun Bear
In a recent video, hikers in Glacier National Park had an unexpected twist to their trip when they discovered a meandering bear was following them. The clip has since gone viral on social media, showing the group trying to outrun the beast. As we transition from summer to fall, more...
Explore an Abandoned Colorado Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building in a very rural part of Colorado appears to have, at one time, been a restaurant but is now totally abandoned. We certainly don't recommend finding it yourself as exploring these types of places can be extremely dangerous, but you can keep scrolling to take a virtual tour.
This Missouri River Named Most Scenic Canoe Trip in America
Sometimes it's hard to appreciate something when you grew up with it practically in your own backyard. That's the case for a Missouri river that was just named the most scenic canoe trip you can take in America. The Travel is a major website for...well, travel. Duh. They just shared...
Woman's Story of Being Stalked on Grand Canyon Hike Is Downright Scary
Thank God her parents weren't too far behind her.
Bear cub reunited with mom by WSDOT maintenance worker
A bear cub was brought back together with its mother by a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) employee, according to a post from their Facebook yesterday. John, a Blewett Pass maintenance worker, was on the south side of the pass when he saw a mama bear and her cub separated by US 97.
An Epic Train Journey Through the American Southwest
There’s something truly extraordinary about train travel. Perhaps it’s the way time slows down as you venture past an ever-changing landscape, traversing historic routes taken by great explorers of the past. Or maybe it’s the sense of adventure you feel upon boarding, beautifully juxtaposed by the deep relaxation of watching the world go by from your window. The best part of train travel is choosing a route that allows you to discover some of the most enchanting corners of the country—a route like Rocky Mountaineer’s Rockies to the Red Rocks.
Hiker Goes NUTS Watching Bear Cross Treacherous River in Yosemite National Park
When we visit the wilderness, we’re visiting the home of the vast wildlife that lives there. From birds to deer to mountain lions and squirrels, they enjoy the surroundings of the wilderness all day everyday. So when hikers see something that might seem crazy to us, it’s actually business as usual to the wildlife.
Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado
During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
Knucklehead Tourists Hover Around Big Mountain Goat & Its Baby at Glacier National Park: VIDEO
National and State Parks across the country each have their own set of rules, unique to the landscape and particular wildlife of the area. Every single one of them, however, has at least one in common: do not approach the wildlife. Regardless of whether it’s a bison, elk, mountain goat,...
California Trail Camera Captures Mountain Lion Sneaking Up Behind An Unsuspecting Deer
The old saying goes about a mountain lion, “if you see one, it’s already to late.”. They are just as frightening as it comes in the wild, as quiet as they are quick and powerful. The move quietly through the woods with constant speed and purpose, always on...
Looking to Hit the Trails? Here Are 5 of the Best Fall Hikes in the U.S.
Fall is a great time to hit the trails. With all of the colorful foliage and the chilly weather, exploring the outdoors is quite the experience during this time of year. There are several destinations in the U.S. that showcase some amazing hikes, so you’ll be able to find one without a doubt. But if you’re looking for some inspiration, this list of some of the best fall hikes in the U.S. might be a good place to start!
71-Year-Old Man Completes the 2,650-Mile Pacific Crest Trail
Finishing the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada is a difficult feat for even the most in-shape young person. That’s what makes this man’s accomplishment so unbelievable. A 71-year-old man recently passed through the northern terminus of the PCT, finishing the world-renown trail at a remarkable...
The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail
The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
