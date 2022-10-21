ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Power 102.9 NoCo

Explore an Abandoned Colorado Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building in a very rural part of Colorado appears to have, at one time, been a restaurant but is now totally abandoned. We certainly don't recommend finding it yourself as exploring these types of places can be extremely dangerous, but you can keep scrolling to take a virtual tour.
COLORADO STATE
MyNorthwest

Bear cub reunited with mom by WSDOT maintenance worker

A bear cub was brought back together with its mother by a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) employee, according to a post from their Facebook yesterday. John, a Blewett Pass maintenance worker, was on the south side of the pass when he saw a mama bear and her cub separated by US 97.
WASHINGTON STATE
cntraveler.com

An Epic Train Journey Through the American Southwest

There’s something truly extraordinary about train travel. Perhaps it’s the way time slows down as you venture past an ever-changing landscape, traversing historic routes taken by great explorers of the past. Or maybe it’s the sense of adventure you feel upon boarding, beautifully juxtaposed by the deep relaxation of watching the world go by from your window. The best part of train travel is choosing a route that allows you to discover some of the most enchanting corners of the country—a route like Rocky Mountaineer’s Rockies to the Red Rocks.
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado

During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
COLORADO STATE
GreenMatters

Looking to Hit the Trails? Here Are 5 of the Best Fall Hikes in the U.S.

Fall is a great time to hit the trails. With all of the colorful foliage and the chilly weather, exploring the outdoors is quite the experience during this time of year. There are several destinations in the U.S. that showcase some amazing hikes, so you’ll be able to find one without a doubt. But if you’re looking for some inspiration, this list of some of the best fall hikes in the U.S. might be a good place to start!
MICHIGAN STATE
activenorcal.com

71-Year-Old Man Completes the 2,650-Mile Pacific Crest Trail

Finishing the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada is a difficult feat for even the most in-shape young person. That’s what makes this man’s accomplishment so unbelievable. A 71-year-old man recently passed through the northern terminus of the PCT, finishing the world-renown trail at a remarkable...
Advnture

The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail

The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
COLORADO STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

