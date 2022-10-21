ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

Car buried in backyard of Bay Area mansion has been there since 1990s: police

By Aaron Tolentino, Sara Stinson
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47swFT_0ii2Kf9100

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — A vehicle was found buried in the ground of a Bay Area home Thursday morning, according to the Atherton Police Department. Police received calls at 8:50 a.m. after landscapers discovered the buried vehicle while working on a project at a private home in Atherton.

Police used cadaver dogs that were brought onto the scene in the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue. The dogs indicated that there is a possibility of human remains being buried at the residence.

“The majority of the top of the vehicle has been uncovered but the interior of the vehicle was also filled with dirt,” said Atherton PD officer Dan Larson. “So they’re kind of working their way through that but because of the unknown nature of it they have go through it slowly and methodically as they continue the investigation.”

The vehicle was buried sometime in the 1990s, according to police. It was buried approximately 4-5 feet into the ground. Police also found unused bags of concrete throughout the vehicle.

The multi-million dollar home was last sold in 2020 for $15 million and was built in 1994. The home is located on a 1.63-acre lot. While KRON4 was on the scene, several law enforcement vehicles were seen entering the property, including a mobile forensics laboratory.

