For a poured concrete area no more than 1000m2, a walk behind model with 24- to 36-inch long blades is fit for purpose. Prepare the floating-type and finishing-type blades, or a combination of the two for doing this job.When the work area exceeds 1000m2, a ride-on version becomes a necessity. It can speed up the finishing process before the concrete sets too firmly. The blades needed for performing this job should be 36- to 48-inch long. If there are corners or edges on the slab, switch to the 24-inch blade to handle them. Choose either the floating version or finishing version blades for this job. The combined type is also an ideal fit.

