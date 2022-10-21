Read full article on original website
Netflix’s creepy new anthology series is leaving viewers suitably freaked out
It looks like the thumbs up from Stephen King was exactly the omen we all hoped it would be, with Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities having released its first two entries on Netflix earlier today. The embargo has long since vanished, and the reviews have come piling in with plenty of stars to spare.
Here’s how your favorite ‘The Simpsons’ characters would look in the world of anime
The Simpsons is gearing up to release its 2022 Treehouse of Horror episode on Oct. 30 and to help build anticipation a new look at the episode has been revealed — and it boasts an anime twist. This upcoming episode will include an anime-style segment and we now have...
The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month
Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
We’re onto you, HBO: ‘House of the Dragon’ looks awfully similar to the greatest medieval story ever told
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. It was noticed early on that some of the characters in House of the Dragon may have some similarities to the ones we see in Shrek. While that started as a funny joke, the similarities began to be more obvious to the point where fans wondered if George R.R. Martin or any of the show’s writers took inspiration from the popular Dreamworks films.
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer has fans fully on board with Kang conquering the MCU
Mere minutes after an unofficial version leaked online, Marvel went ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it’s not the good guys fans have found themselves instantly clamoring for. Having already been introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Loki...
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman
As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.
Anime fans can get a taste of ‘Death Note’ in this year’s ‘The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror
This year’s spooky season is well underway, and a staple of Halloween for the past thirty-odd years has been The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror specials. We’ve just had our first sneak-peek of the 33rd episode – and let’s just say anime fans are going to be frothing at the mouth for this one.
The director of an action-packed international sensation tries to explain its success
RRR‘s worldwide rounds across cinemas and Netflix queues had to be one of the happiest accidents of the year. Following in the footsteps of Squid Game as a thinly-marketed release that somehow managed to blow up via word of mouth, the Tollywood musical action film rightfully shot for the stars and managed to hit quite a few, landing three nominations for the upcoming Saturn Awards in categories for Best Action/Adventure Film, Best International Film, and Best Director.
Leaked ‘Holiday Special’ trailer confirms the Guardians of the Galaxy cameo we’ve all been waiting for
Marvel Studios hasn’t been having the best of times when it comes to security, with the studio forced to upload the official teaser trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier than expected after it leaked online, and we can expect the same thing to happen imminently now that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has followed suit.
‘Tulsa King’ release date and cast
Tulsa King is one of the year’s most anticipated shows, with many predicting that it will be a late contender for show of the year. If you’re keen to learn more about Tulsa King before it hits screens, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming show.
Nicolas Cage confirmed to be in talks for both ‘National Treasure 3’ and ‘Face/Off 2’
The Nicolas Cage renaissance is well and truly upon us, with the Academy Award winner’s days slumming it on the VOD circuit looking to be over after the one-two punch of universally-acclaimed independent drama Pig and phenomenal self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sent his stock soaring higher than it had been for a decade.
‘Game of Thrones’ star blasts ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ fans play ‘The New Mutants’ card in retaliation
As the sixth highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, one that holds respective critical and audience scores of 93 and 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it would be safe to say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is clearly a damn popular blockbuster. However, the tides have recently started shifting...
A polarizing comic book epic hated by its own studio and writer isn’t as bad as its reputation suggests
One day in the future, blockbuster historians will have a field day digging deep into Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to try and get a handle on one of the most contentious and hotly-debated big budget studio movies ever made. The crossover fans had been desperate...
Henry Cavill isn’t the only long-absent DCEU star fans want to see return
The recently released Black Adam has won the favor of DC fans by confirming what everyone had been fervently hoping and demanding for a very long time — the return of Henry Cavill as Clark Kent aka Superman. But while this cements the presence of the Kryptonian superhero in the DCEU, it did little to dash away the lingering clouds of doubt over the appearance of another equally loved character i.e., Amy Adams as Lois Lane.
A jaw-dropping apocalyptic action classic tears down the streaming establishment in stunning style
Post-apocalyptic movies tend to load up on either weighty thematic subtext or blockbuster-sized action sequences, but very rarely do the two go hand-in-hand to such a stunning degree as they did in Alfonso Cuarón’s classic Children of Men. Typically, projects that have a number of credited screenwriters can...
It’s time to settle this: Which Dreamworks franchise stands above the rest?
Sometimes we fail to realize just how lucky we are to live in the age of cinema that exists right now, especially when it comes to animated offerings. Many of these animated stories started a while back now and we have grown up with them as they added more movies to their story. Despite the fact that many of us have grown up now, we can’t let go of these absolute bangers.
Maisie Williams admits final ‘Game of Thrones’ season failed to live up to expectations
The final Game of Thrones run was so divisively controversial that it almost brought the entire franchise to ruination. Such was the extent of its travesty that most fans had counted on House of the Dragon to fail and found themselves surprised that it had surpassed their expectations. And even if the prequel show manages to conclude its own story in a satisfying way, the original will continue to live in infamy for as long as there is a television industry.
