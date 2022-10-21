ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

We made bold preseason Alabama football predictions but were we right?

Welcome to Alabama’s 2022 football open week. You made it. The Crimson Tide will hit the pause button on Saturday competition after eight hard-to-predict weeks of action. From the preseason No. 1 ranking (and 54 of 63 first-place votes) to the No. 6 slot in late October, it’s fair to say this hasn’t been quite the anticipated revenge tour. Two Alabama wins came down to the final seconds while the only loss came when a knuckleball 40-yard field goal snuck over the upright at Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Saban talks plan for Tyler Harrell after Alabama WR makes debut

The long-awaited debut of Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell came Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Entering late in Alabama’s 30-6 homecoming win over Mississippi State, the last of the Crimson Tide’s five high-profile transfers made his debut. Catching one pass from Jalen Milroe for a gain of 12 yards in the eighth game of the season wasn’t necessarily the plan but Nick Saban has a vision moving forward.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

SEC announces No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU set for prime-time showdown

It’s been a while since Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in SEC) and LSU (6-2, 4-1 in SEC) met in Baton Rouge with anything significant on the line. When the two meet on Nov. 5, it will be the first time they have met as ranked teams at Tiger Stadium since 2018. The winner will be in the driver's seat to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama

Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Pays Homage to Sam Westmoreland

Prior to the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, a moment of silence was held in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was held in remembrance of 18-year-old Sam Westmoreland, a Mississippi State offensive lineman who tragically passed away on Wednesday. Westmoreland, a walk-on hailing from...
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mike Leach said after Mississippi State's loss to Alabama

Mike Leach took his players to task after the loss to Alabama on Saturday night, as the Bulldogs fell 30-6, and didn’t score until the final seconds of the game. Mississippi State gave up 290 yards to Alabama, but held the Crimson Tide to 29 yards rushing. Penalties were a problem for State as they rang up 10 for 100 yards in the loss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Moundville, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MOUNDVILLE, AL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A WIND ADVISORY valid on Oct 25, 1:00 PM CDT for Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Jefferson, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Sunday looks like another fantastic outdoor weather day

Warm temperatures around 80 degrees and sunshine today and Monday. Impact Weather Tuesday, winds could gust up to 40 mph outside of any convection. Check the video forecast for the latest. THE REST OF THE WEEKEND. Sunday looks like another fantastic outdoor weather day. We will see lots of sunshine...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

