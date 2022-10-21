Read full article on original website
We made bold preseason Alabama football predictions but were we right?
Welcome to Alabama’s 2022 football open week. You made it. The Crimson Tide will hit the pause button on Saturday competition after eight hard-to-predict weeks of action. From the preseason No. 1 ranking (and 54 of 63 first-place votes) to the No. 6 slot in late October, it’s fair to say this hasn’t been quite the anticipated revenge tour. Two Alabama wins came down to the final seconds while the only loss came when a knuckleball 40-yard field goal snuck over the upright at Tennessee.
Tyler Harrell's speed can benefit Alabama's offense, Saban says
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – It took eight weeks, but Tyler Harrell finally made his Alabama debut on Saturday in the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State. The Louisville transfer entered the Homecoming game in the fourth quarter and hauled in a pass from Jalen Milroe. With that now...
Julian Sayin, nation's No. 2 quarterback, had 'awesome' Alabama visit; Decision 'coming soon'
Carlsbad High School (California) star Julian Sayin is a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2024. So, he's one of the nation's most coveted prospects. Recently, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound gunslinger trimmed his list to a top three of Alabama, Georgia and LSU and ...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide perspective on poll rankings and Playoffs
For Alabama Football, Saturday night was one more step. Going forward, the Homecoming win over Mississippi State was one down and (hopefully) seven more to go. All of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 goals, going back to a January disappointment, are still in play. Most Alabama football fans believe...
Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Alabama's bye week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters on Monday at the Harbert Center before addressing the Monday Morning Quarterback Club. On the first day of the Crimson Tide’s bye week, he touched on several topics. Below is everything he said. “Always glad to be...
Saban talks plan for Tyler Harrell after Alabama WR makes debut
The long-awaited debut of Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell came Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Entering late in Alabama’s 30-6 homecoming win over Mississippi State, the last of the Crimson Tide’s five high-profile transfers made his debut. Catching one pass from Jalen Milroe for a gain of 12 yards in the eighth game of the season wasn’t necessarily the plan but Nick Saban has a vision moving forward.
SEC announces No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU set for prime-time showdown
It’s been a while since Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in SEC) and LSU (6-2, 4-1 in SEC) met in Baton Rouge with anything significant on the line. When the two meet on Nov. 5, it will be the first time they have met as ranked teams at Tiger Stadium since 2018. The winner will be in the driver's seat to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Remains No. 6; Upcoming Opponent LSU Re-Enters Poll at No. 18
Upcoming Alabama opponent LSU has re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18. The Crimson Tide will play at LSU on November 5. The first six teams in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank held their spots after either winning or not playing this past weekend.
Where were the lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama vs. Mississippi State?
When Alabama announces a nighttime kickoff, fans know they’re in for a long day of tailgating and other pregame fun that will leave them exhausted by game’s end. But they also know they can expect the lightshow in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a still-new gameday experience fans already adore. But...
Alabama Pays Homage to Sam Westmoreland
Prior to the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, a moment of silence was held in Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was held in remembrance of 18-year-old Sam Westmoreland, a Mississippi State offensive lineman who tragically passed away on Wednesday. Westmoreland, a walk-on hailing from...
What Mike Leach said after Mississippi State's loss to Alabama
Mike Leach took his players to task after the loss to Alabama on Saturday night, as the Bulldogs fell 30-6, and didn’t score until the final seconds of the game. Mississippi State gave up 290 yards to Alabama, but held the Crimson Tide to 29 yards rushing. Penalties were a problem for State as they rang up 10 for 100 yards in the loss.
Alabama freshman Shazz Preston shares heartfelt moment with brother during win over Mississippi State
Alabama foootball’s freshman wide receiver, Shazz Preston and his older brother, Shawn Preston shared a heartfelt moment during the Crimson Tide’s win over Mississippi State. Shawn is a senior safety for Mississippi State. He noticed his younger brother was in the game during the fourth quarter and the...
Moundville, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Northridge High School football team will have a game with Hale County High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A WIND ADVISORY valid on Oct 25, 1:00 PM CDT for Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Jefferson, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair,...
West Alabama School Districts Announce Early Dismissals, Closings Ahead of Tuesday’s Severe Weather
School districts across West Alabama announced early dismissals and closures set for Tuesday in response to potential severe weather expected to impact various parts of West Alabama. This post will be updated as decisions regarding early dismissals and closures become available from area school districts. Walker County Schools. Walker County...
BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
Sunday looks like another fantastic outdoor weather day
Warm temperatures around 80 degrees and sunshine today and Monday. Impact Weather Tuesday, winds could gust up to 40 mph outside of any convection. Check the video forecast for the latest. THE REST OF THE WEEKEND. Sunday looks like another fantastic outdoor weather day. We will see lots of sunshine...
