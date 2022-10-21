ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.

He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
Business Insider

Rep. Dina Titus, six-term Democratic congresswoman, faces off against Republican Mark Robertson in Nevada's 1st Congressional District election

Rep. Dina Titus is running against Republican Mark Robertson in Nevada's 1st Congressional District. The 1st District is located in Clark County, covering many Las Vegas suburbs. The once-deeply Democratic district was made competitive through redistricting. Longtime Democratic Rep. Dina Titus faces off against Republican Mark Robertson in Nevada's 1st...
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Soros-backed nonprofit group may have illegally used federal grants: GOP

EXCLUSIVE — A former Trump administration official and two congressional Republicans are demanding that President Joe Biden's Department of Health and Human Services conduct an "audit" of its grants to a George Soros-funded nonprofit group to ensure the money hasn't been used illegally. Alianza Americas, an immigration advocacy group,...
FLORIDA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
KUTV

January 6 committee member Kinzinger visits Utah to campaign with McMullin

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of two Republicans on the January 6 Committee visited Utah to campaign with Evan McMullin, the independent candidate running for U.S. Senate. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) stopped by the Salt Lake City Library Thursday afternoon for an appearance with McMullin dubbed a “Democracy Forum.” McMullin is challenging Republican Sen. Mike Lee, who’s seeking a third term in the Senate.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy