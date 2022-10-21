Read full article on original website
Handicapping Oklahoma's Final Five Games
This season has already been a disappointment for a team that began the year in the top 10, but these next five contests will determine if the year is a disaster or simply a downer.
unipanthers.com
UNI soccer ends regular season with 0-0 tie against Belmont
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers didn't allow a shot in their final game of the regular season against the Belmont Bruins. Starting goalkeeper Caitlin Richards earned her third shutout in a row in UNI's 0-0 draw against Belmont on Sunday afternoon. It was a windy final match at UNI Soccer Field as the Panther defense had their best outing of the year. UNI kept the Bruins from getting a shot off through 90 minutes, the first such effort for the Panthers in over five years.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's upcoming Big 12 game against Kansas State have been announced. The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) will start at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will air on FOX.
unipanthers.com
UNI picks up four-set win at Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – During its October visit to Meeks Family Fieldhouse, the UNI Panther volleyball team booked a return trip to Evansville for the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Volleyball Championship in November thanks to a 3-1 victory (25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19) Saturday against the Evansville Purple Aces. UNI (18-6...
unipanthers.com
UNI football: Williams rushes for four scores as Panthers defeat Bears, 41-20
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI set the tone early and rolled to victory on Saturday afternoon as the Panthers took down the Missouri State Bears, 41-20 at the UNI-Dome in Missouri Valley Conference (MVFC) play. The Panthers improve to 4-4 on the season with the win and 3-2 in league play.
Undefeated Grove cruises to victory over Oklahoma’s Class 5A State Champions Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE – Grove’s premier running back Emmanuel Crawford churned out 345 yards and scored four touchdowns as Grove carved its way through defending 5A State Champion Collinsville defeated the Cardinals 49-21. Prior to Friday’s game, Grove’s offense was averaging 49.7 points a game and most of that was at the feet of Grove’s workhorse Crawford. […]
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt this week announced the appointment of Adam Panter to serve as district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District, encompassing Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties. Panter will serve the remainder of the current term, following the vacancy created by the resignation of Allan Grubb. “Adam...
Black vultures attacking Oklahoma’s livestock while alive, costing ranchers
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away. Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird...
Pippi Longstocking actress from 1998 movie quarantined with an Okie during pandemic, fell in love
Actress Tami Erin played the iconic role of Pippi Longstocking in the movie The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking which was released in 1998. Erin was based in Los Angeles and kept in touch with a good friend, Tommy Parker, a fashion photographer originally from Tulsa and had been living in New York City for years.
kosu.org
Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks
State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Fire Task Force responding to large grass fire near Pawnee and Payne counties
Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Bridge Projects Approved
The City Council of Bartlesville has chosen Freese & Nichols, Inc to complete two bridge projects over Butler Creek and Caney River. Each project has different repairs needed but in general, reparis will be made to decks, approaches, abutments, piers, and guardrails. There may also be pavement replacements and bank stabalizations.
okcfox.com
Haskell man dies after concrete truck is too heavy to make it up hill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Haskell passed away Tuesday after the concrete truck he was driving failed to make it up a hill and rolled backward, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Royce Harp, 53, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck northbound on Highway OK-10A....
Collinsville To Experience Citywide Power Outage On Oct. 23
The City of Collinsville will experience a citywide planned, power outage on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 7 a.m. for one hour. The outage is for the city to make upgrades to its substation. Anyone who pays a city utility bill will lose power. The City of Collinsville said it’s time...
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation to celebrate opening of meat processing facility
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation and its businesses will celebrate the opening of 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. on Tuesday, October 25 at 1 p.m. The grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours of the facility. 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. was created after Chief Hoskin,...
KOCO
77-year-old suspect in custody after law enforcement swarms Lincoln County RV park
CHANDLER, Okla. — Law enforcement swarmed a small RV park Friday afternoon in Lincoln County, looking for a suspect wanted on shooting charges in Pottawatomie County. "They had the road all blocked off. And then, all of a sudden here comes a whole herd of them," witness Jeff Gray said.
Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Stillwater Crash
The suspect in connection to a deadly Stillwater crash has been arrested by Stillwater Police. Stillwater Police said they responded to the scene on Oct. 15 at 4:15 a.m. near State Highway 51 and Country Club Road. Police said Luke House was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State...
