CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers didn't allow a shot in their final game of the regular season against the Belmont Bruins. Starting goalkeeper Caitlin Richards earned her third shutout in a row in UNI's 0-0 draw against Belmont on Sunday afternoon. It was a windy final match at UNI Soccer Field as the Panther defense had their best outing of the year. UNI kept the Bruins from getting a shot off through 90 minutes, the first such effort for the Panthers in over five years.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO