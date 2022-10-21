ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

unipanthers.com

UNI soccer ends regular season with 0-0 tie against Belmont

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers didn't allow a shot in their final game of the regular season against the Belmont Bruins. Starting goalkeeper Caitlin Richards earned her third shutout in a row in UNI's 0-0 draw against Belmont on Sunday afternoon. It was a windy final match at UNI Soccer Field as the Panther defense had their best outing of the year. UNI kept the Bruins from getting a shot off through 90 minutes, the first such effort for the Panthers in over five years.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

UNI picks up four-set win at Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – During its October visit to Meeks Family Fieldhouse, the UNI Panther volleyball team booked a return trip to Evansville for the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Volleyball Championship in November thanks to a 3-1 victory (25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19) Saturday against the Evansville Purple Aces. UNI (18-6...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Four States Home Page

Undefeated Grove cruises to victory over Oklahoma’s Class 5A State Champions Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE – Grove’s premier running back Emmanuel Crawford churned out 345 yards and scored four touchdowns as Grove carved its way through defending 5A State Champion Collinsville defeated the Cardinals 49-21. Prior to Friday’s game, Grove’s offense was averaging 49.7 points a game and most of that was at the feet of Grove’s workhorse Crawford. […]
COLLINSVILLE, OK
kosu.org

Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks

State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Kay County Fire Task Force responding to large grass fire near Pawnee and Payne counties

Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.
KAY COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Bridge Projects Approved

The City Council of Bartlesville has chosen Freese & Nichols, Inc to complete two bridge projects over Butler Creek and Caney River. Each project has different repairs needed but in general, reparis will be made to decks, approaches, abutments, piers, and guardrails. There may also be pavement replacements and bank stabalizations.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
okcfox.com

Haskell man dies after concrete truck is too heavy to make it up hill

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Haskell passed away Tuesday after the concrete truck he was driving failed to make it up a hill and rolled backward, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Royce Harp, 53, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck northbound on Highway OK-10A....
TULSA, OK
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation to celebrate opening of meat processing facility

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation and its businesses will celebrate the opening of 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. on Tuesday, October 25 at 1 p.m. The grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours of the facility. 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. was created after Chief Hoskin,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK

