MAT TIME: BHS grapplers grind it out in practice with season nearing
Although he has no returning state meet qualifiers, Bartlesville High wrestling coach Josh Pulsifer welcomes back several veterans. Just as importantly, his number of athletes is up on all levels — especially assuming there will be a big infusion of guys off the football field once the grid season ends.
Pueblo-area high school sports players of the week, Oct. 14-20
As playoffs start in some sports, others are getting through the heart of their seasons. This week had some outstanding performances from many of Pueblo’s brightest young athletes. From a couple of QBs throwing a trio of touchdowns to impressive performances on the volleyball court, to a softball player...
Ellsworth Girls and Boys JV Soccer Win Denny Harmon JV Soccer Classic Championships
Denny Harmon was a long-time Sumner High School coach and athletic director as well as a high school baseball, basketball, soccer, and softball official who passed away on May 22, 2021 at the age of 75. The Denny Harmon JV Soccer Classic, named in his honor features teams from Downeast...
Spotlight on Poudre High School Football Team
Currently there are several Wellington kids who are on the Poudre Football team. This team is off to one of its best starts in many years. They are 5-1 and rocking it right now. Most of this team is made up of Wellington boys. The picture attached is the Wellington group of Seniors on this team. They have all played together since 7th grade and are doing amazing.
Oklahoma high school volleyball: Edmond Memorial captures 6A crown; Mount St. Mary wins 5A title
NOBLE — Liv Ward has heard the advice throughout her sophomore season. Don’t let up. If you give your opponent a chance to rally, it could mean trouble. So, Ward...
Rugby wins NDHSAA Class B Cross Country Girls team title, DLB's Brynn Hanson earns medalist honors
JAMESTOWN, N.D. – New season, same results in the Class B girls division of the 2022 NDHSAA Cross Country State Meet. Des Lacs-Burlington freshman Brynn Hanson repeated as individual medalist and Rugby earned team state championship honors for the fourth year in a row on Friday, October 21 at Parkhurst Recreation Area in Jamestown.
