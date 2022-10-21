Read full article on original website
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
Gold price weaker amid bearish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Silver prices are slightly up. The precious metals are once again being constrained by a higher U.S. dollar index. Lower crude oil prices to start the trading week are also negative for the metals. December gold was last down $3.00 at $1,653.40 and December silver was up $0.099 at $19.17.
Gold, silver bounce as U.S. consumer confidence wilts
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver futures prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Short covering is featured in the futures markets after a downbeat U.S. economic report this morning. December gold was last up $6.70 at $1,660.90 and December silver was up $0.126 at $19.325. The gold...
Gold is bullish short-term 10/21/22
On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. These areON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $467. The trade below $1,761.8 (-.8 of a tic per/hour) warned of decent pressure—we attained $139.6.
Dollar edges up amid suspected BOJ intervention; pound eyes UK politics
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly higher on Monday following another suspected foreign exchange intervention by Japan, while sterling dithered after Britain's Conservative Party settled on its third leader this year and China's offshore yuan fell to a record low. The yen hit a low of...
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
The West has 'essentially stolen' Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, says Kremlin
(Kitco News) Moscow said Western countries used sanctions to steal its gold and foreign exchange reserves. "In general, a large part of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday after being asked about a proposal by the European Union to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.
Australia's budget to downgrade growth, keep spending in check
SYDNEY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Labor government will unveil its first budget on Tuesday as economic growth slows both at home and abroad, emphasizing its spending will focus on easing the cost-of-living crisis without lighting a fire under already high inflation. Keen to avoid Britain's recent mini-budget debacle, Treasurer...
Gold prices push into neutral territory as flash PMI shows contraction in U.S. manufacturing and service sectors
(Kitco News) - The gold market is retracing some of its losses, pushing into neutral territory above $1,650 an ounce as activity in both the service and manufacturing sectors appear to be contracting. Monday, the S&P Global Flash U.S. Composite PMI said its flash manufacturing PMI data fell to 49.9,...
Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat
Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday after a report said the...
Nubank and Santander move to integrate blockchain into the Brazilian banking system
Nubank plans to airdrop Nucoin to customers in the first half of 2023, with the token serving "as...
Will the Bank of Israel launch a Digital Shekel? CBDC Project Manager says digital currencies can fight 'black economy' and tax evasion, compete with bank money - Yoav Soffer
(Kitco News) - Over 100 countries are exploring Central Bank Digital Currencies or CBDCs, money that is denominated in fiat currency in an electronic form via tokens on the Blockchain. The Bank of Israel has been looking into CBDCs since as early as 2017, but has yet to decide if it will indeed launch its version, expected to be called the Digital Shekel.
Bitcoin Oct. 24 chart alert - Bears have the slight edge
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Not much new to start the trading week. The bears have the slight near-term technical advantage. However, bears need to show more downside power soon to suggest a price downtrend can be restarted and sustained. Stay tuned!
Will Bitcoin sleeping beauty eventually wake up?
After its initial fall from $50k at the beginning of the year, Bitcoin has not gone anywhere since July 1st, 2022 where it traded around $19,300. It has moved in a range of $18k-$25k until early September, but then in an even narrower range of $18.5k-$20.5k. Its 20-day rolling volatility has even become lower than the one of the S&P500…
Bitcoin's correlation with gold is rising and here's what that means - Bank of America
(Kitco News) As Bitcoin clings to support above the $19,000 level, the world's largest cryptocurrency's correlation with gold is rising, said Bank of America (BofA). And that means that investors are using Bitcoin as a safe haven. When analyzing market activity, BofA noted that Bitcoin's relationship to gold was noteworthy.
First Quantum posts net earnings of $113M in Q3, notes broad cost inflation and recessionary concerns
In Q3 2022, the company also produced 67,417 ounces of gold, down from the 74,959 ounces in Q2...
Gold prices holding at session highs as U.S. consumer confidence drops to 102.5
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding at session highs as rising inflation continues to take its toll on U.S. consumer confidence. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 102.5 this month, down from September’s reading at 107.8. The data significantly missed expectations as economists were looking for a reading of around 105.9.
How to effectively profit from your gold and silver investments
CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian revisits two gold options hedges that CPM Group previously made available publicly. He discusses how much someone could have profited from those investments, and how to effectively use options to hedge their physical metal against short term decline while still keeping most of the upside profit should prices continue to rise.
Atlantia's big investors tender shares in Benetton, Blackstone bid - sources
MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Atlantia's long-term investors, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and Italian banking foundation CRT, have tendered their shares in the takeover offer launched by the Benettons and U.S. investment fund Blackstone (BX.N), two sources close to the matter said on Monday. CRT and GIC own 4.5% and...
U.S. yields climb as hawkish Fed concerns outweigh weaker economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors remained concerned the Federal Reserve would maintain its ultra hawkish stance on fighting inflation despite economic data pointing to a slowdown in U.S. business activity in October. The Fed is widely expected to increase rates by...
