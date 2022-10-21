ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul, Minnesota

By Raymond Boyd // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074H9J_0ii2HOIZ00

Prior to the construction of I-94—an east-to-west interstate connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Billings, Montana—St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood was a thriving community inhabited primarily by Black families. Nearly half of St. Paul's Black residents lived in the Rondo. When I-94 construction reached the neighborhood in 1960, 600 families and 300 businesses , many of which were Black-owned, were displaced. In total, 6,000 housing units were destroyed across St. Paul to make way for the new highway.

Today, the nonprofit Reconnect Rondo is studying the potential impacts of replacing the aging section of I-94 that splits the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul with a land bridge that would reconnect and revitalize Rondo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy