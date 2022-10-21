Miami, Florida

When state and federal officials were planning the construction of I-95—the east coast's main north-south interstate connecting Houlton, Maine, to South Florida—they had the option of building it in the footprint of Miami's old railway corridor. This plan would have required little residential displacement. Instead, they chose to build straight through Overtown.

Until about 1960, Overtown was a thriving, predominantly Black neighborhood of Miami. The construction of I-95 displaced an estimated 30,000 Overtown residents and cut off those who remained . The Overtown community still bears the burden of this decision. Today, roughly 50% of the neighborhood lives below the poverty line.