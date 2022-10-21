Buffalo, New York

The Kensington Expressway's primary purpose was to alleviate downtown city traffic, which was viewed as a main cause of outmigration by white residents to the suburbs of Buffalo. Engineers estimated that up to 1,200 homes would be destroyed during construction. Officials justified this loss by claiming traffic decongestion would increase property values and bring eventual prosperity to the affected communities.

Instead, the highway swallowed up the highly revered Humboldt Parkway designed by esteemed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted and created a detrimental divide between Black Buffalo residents in the east and the rest of the city. The city is currently undertaking a project to reconnect neighborhoods in the east that have been cut off by the Kensington Expressway without going as far as removing or even shrinking the current road.