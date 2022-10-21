Rochester, New York

In 2021, Rochester secured $4 million in federal funding to turn the north section of the city's Inner Loop road system into a street-level boulevard. This recent project is part of a larger, ongoing Inner Loop infill effort to bring sunken highways up to street level, thereby reconnecting surrounding communities.

Rochester's Inner Loop was completed in 1965 and was lauded for its ability to efficiently move people to and from the city's downtown area without needing to drive through the city itself. While it was a revolutionary bit of civil engineering in its day, the Loop constricted and ultimately squeezed the life out of surrounding neighborhoods.