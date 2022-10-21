Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ebw.tv
Delving into the White Hurricane of 1913
It was the largest storm ever recorded in the Great Lakes and Port Huron found itself at the center. Learn about the “White Hurricane of 1913” with a new tour in November at the Fort Gratiot Light. [Sponsored by Northstar Bank]
MLive.com
2022 Metro Detroit high school football playoff pairings for district round
The Michigan High School Athletic Association high school football playoffs are ready to begin. Here is every single district involving teams from the Metro Detroit coverage area.
MetroTimes
Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million — let’s take a look inside
In 2021, Kelly Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, and one year later he's been traded to the Utah Jazz. This trade means Olynyk doesn't have much use for the Bloomfield Hills mansion he purchased, and the home has been listed for a cool $3.5 million. Located...
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
ebw.tv
Mary Taylor – Senior Power Day with Council On Aging
Nearly 40 groups will be on hand for a day all about seniors at the Washington Life Center in Marine City. Mary Taylor gives the details about some key participants who will be in attendance on October 28th. [Spotlight sponsored by St. Clair County Department of Veterans Affairs]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
Freshman in custody for bringing Airsoft gun to Macomb County high school
Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning at Clintondale High School— the same day the accused Oxford shooter pled guilty to 24 charges, including terrorism, for killing four students in a mass shooting in November.
Oakland County man killed after motorcycle hits deer, veers into oncoming traffic
According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Lucas Dreven Nash of Commerce Township was riding his 2010 Yamaha R6 motorcycle southbound on Harvey Lake Rd. near M-59 in Highland Township, shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
Detroit church to give away $25,000 in free gas Sunday: "Gas on God"
Citadel of Praise on Lyndon Street is teaming up with five Detroit gas stations to give more than 600 drivers a chance to fill up their tank for free. Each gas station will be offering up to $5,000 in free gas
There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting
There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
Attorney says charges dismissed against Detroit businessman Robert Carmack
An attorney for Detroit businessman Robert Carmack said a judge this month dismissed charges against him regarding a land deal in Detroit.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand
Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
25-year-old woman reportedly killed when forklift falls on her in Sterling Heights
A 25-year-old woman was killed overnight in Sterling Heights after the forklift she was driving fell on top of her, according to multiple reports.
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Comments / 0