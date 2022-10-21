ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ebw.tv

Delving into the White Hurricane of 1913

It was the largest storm ever recorded in the Great Lakes and Port Huron found itself at the center. Learn about the “White Hurricane of 1913” with a new tour in November at the Fort Gratiot Light. [Sponsored by Northstar Bank]
PORT HURON, MI
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
ebw.tv

Mary Taylor – Senior Power Day with Council On Aging

Nearly 40 groups will be on hand for a day all about seniors at the Washington Life Center in Marine City. Mary Taylor gives the details about some key participants who will be in attendance on October 28th. [Spotlight sponsored by St. Clair County Department of Veterans Affairs]
MARINE CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already

Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting

There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand

Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy