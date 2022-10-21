ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellwood, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Chad Powers returns to Happy Valley for Penn State's White Out game

Chad Powers has returned to Happy Valley for the White Out game against Minnesota. Powers was last seen at Penn State in the summer when he tried, unsuccessfully, to walk onto the Nittany Lions as QB. However, Powers did not take being cut to heart, as he is back in Happy Valley supporting the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

WATCH: Fan Tackled by Photographer on Field

It was a hard hitting performance by Penn State in front of a highly energized crowd in their annual White Out game. So much so that a photographer had to make a great tackle on a highly energetic fan who ran on the field. The incident occurred late in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why

LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Learn more about the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– People of all ages who enjoy the outdoors are invited to visit an event and learn more about trails the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania (WEPA). At the Staple Bend Tunnel located at 1189 Beech Hill Road in Johnstown, on Friday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. will be a one-hour event […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Camp Anderson Fear Fest underway in Tyrone

TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — Things got spooky in Tyrone on Saturday, and if you missed out, you still have another shot! With Halloween in the air, Camp Anderson held their annual Fear Fest to get people in the holiday spirit. The fest ran on Friday and Saturday and will run again on Friday, Oct. 28 […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Howard Fire Company hosts 12th annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane…. it’s a pumpkin? That’s right, a Punkin’ Chunkin’ event took place at Bald Eagle State Park on Saturday to benefit the Howard Fire Company. From 10 a.m to 5 p.m., folks were able to attend the 12th annual festival, which the Howard Fire Company […]
WTAJ

Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Storm sewer upgrade work to begin in Altoona neighborhood

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Construction on storm sewers is set to begin in a neighborhood in Altoona to help reduce flooding. The City of Altoona announced Thursday the upgrades will start on Monday, Oct. 24. Work will mainly take place in the Fairview area on 20th Avenue through 23rd Avenue between 11th Street and 13th […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm’s last fall hurrah

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This weekend the Way Fruit Farm of Port Matilda will be hosting its last fall hurrah. The events will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 – 7 p.m. and then on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be apple picking, stop in the […]
PORT MATILDA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Congratulations to Punxsutawney Rec and Respite Club on winning the Outstanding Contribution to the Community award. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Targets stolen from Centre County sports club, police investigate

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after two 5-foot wide targets were reported stolen from an archery sports club in Howard. State police out of Rockview say the president of the Black Eagle Bowmen Archery Club found that two 5×5 target butts were stolen from their club on Nittany Ridge Road sometime between […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING TEEN FROM SOUTHERN INDIANA COUNTY

State police are searching for a teenager missing from the southern part of Indiana County. According to a post to the State Police Twitter Feed, troopers are looking for 19 year old Hayden Garreffa of East Wheatfield Township. He was last seen in Ebensburg Borough in Cambria County. (Photos provided...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

