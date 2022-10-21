Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
saturdaytradition.com
Chad Powers returns to Happy Valley for Penn State's White Out game
Chad Powers has returned to Happy Valley for the White Out game against Minnesota. Powers was last seen at Penn State in the summer when he tried, unsuccessfully, to walk onto the Nittany Lions as QB. However, Powers did not take being cut to heart, as he is back in Happy Valley supporting the Nittany Lions.
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Fan Tackled by Photographer on Field
It was a hard hitting performance by Penn State in front of a highly energized crowd in their annual White Out game. So much so that a photographer had to make a great tackle on a highly energetic fan who ran on the field. The incident occurred late in the...
Penn State moves up in national rankings after rebounding vs. Minnesota
Penn State moved up slightly in the national rankings following a resounding bounce-back win against Minnesota on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, both of which were released Sunday afternoon. Penn State entered Saturday ranked No. 16 in both polls.
Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why
LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
Watch Penn State’s synchronized cellphone light show ahead of Whiteout game against Minnesota
Penn State introduced a new feature to its Whiteout festivities prior to the game against Minnesota with a light show that made use of the 100,000-plus cell phones at Beaver Stadium. Through synchronized lighting, Penn State tried to create a new visual with the energy already high at Beaver Stadium.
Learn more about the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– People of all ages who enjoy the outdoors are invited to visit an event and learn more about trails the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania (WEPA). At the Staple Bend Tunnel located at 1189 Beech Hill Road in Johnstown, on Friday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. will be a one-hour event […]
Camp Anderson Fear Fest underway in Tyrone
TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — Things got spooky in Tyrone on Saturday, and if you missed out, you still have another shot! With Halloween in the air, Camp Anderson held their annual Fear Fest to get people in the holiday spirit. The fest ran on Friday and Saturday and will run again on Friday, Oct. 28 […]
Ex-teacher brings retro classroom vibe to new School House Bakery in Unity
Shoppers have a new option for sweet treats in Unity, with the Oct. 7 opening of the School House Bakery in the Latrobe 30 Plaza. Display cases are filled with grab-and-go cookies, brownies, scones, cupcakes, small cakes, muffins, seasonally flavored cinnamon rolls and more, all baked on site. Young patrons...
Looking back: How the Aaronsburg Story thrust Centre County into the spotlight 73 years ago
More than 30,000 people came together for a mass demonstration against racial and religious intolerance.
Howard Fire Company hosts 12th annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane…. it’s a pumpkin? That’s right, a Punkin’ Chunkin’ event took place at Bald Eagle State Park on Saturday to benefit the Howard Fire Company. From 10 a.m to 5 p.m., folks were able to attend the 12th annual festival, which the Howard Fire Company […]
Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
Penn State police urge community to avoid event featuring Proud Boys founder
“Provocateurs love nothing more than to fill a room with protesters and record it as content for their online platforms. As a community, we should not advance their purposes.”
Storm sewer upgrade work to begin in Altoona neighborhood
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Construction on storm sewers is set to begin in a neighborhood in Altoona to help reduce flooding. The City of Altoona announced Thursday the upgrades will start on Monday, Oct. 24. Work will mainly take place in the Fairview area on 20th Avenue through 23rd Avenue between 11th Street and 13th […]
PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
Way Fruit Farm’s last fall hurrah
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This weekend the Way Fruit Farm of Port Matilda will be hosting its last fall hurrah. The events will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 – 7 p.m. and then on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be apple picking, stop in the […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Congratulations to Punxsutawney Rec and Respite Club on winning the Outstanding Contribution to the Community award. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost Town
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore and no matter how many hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
Targets stolen from Centre County sports club, police investigate
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after two 5-foot wide targets were reported stolen from an archery sports club in Howard. State police out of Rockview say the president of the Black Eagle Bowmen Archery Club found that two 5×5 target butts were stolen from their club on Nittany Ridge Road sometime between […]
wdadradio.com
POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING TEEN FROM SOUTHERN INDIANA COUNTY
State police are searching for a teenager missing from the southern part of Indiana County. According to a post to the State Police Twitter Feed, troopers are looking for 19 year old Hayden Garreffa of East Wheatfield Township. He was last seen in Ebensburg Borough in Cambria County. (Photos provided...
