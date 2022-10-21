ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date

A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
NORTHPORT, AL
Sylvester Croom Honored by Alabama at Homecoming Game

Tuscaloosa legend Sylvester Croom was honored by the University of Alabama during its homecoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs ahead of his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, played three seasons at the Capstone from 1972-1974 before going un-drafted in the 1975 NFL...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama vs. LSU Kickoff Time Set

Alabama's contest with LSU in Baton Rouge on November 5 will kickoff at 6 p.m. central time on ESPN. The Tide's tilt with the bayou bengals was chosen for the prime time slot over the highly anticipated matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, a game that will likely decide which team represents the East in the SEC Championship Game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach

Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Celebrates 1992 National Championship Team

The University of Alabama welcomed home members of its legendary 1992 national championship team for the 30 year anniversary of their dominant victory over the Miami Hurricanes as part of the homecoming festivities. The team won in dominant fashion 34-13. The 1992 team holds a special place in the hearts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa

The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Soccer Makes History on Senior Night

No. 3 Alabama soccer knocked off the Florida Gators Sunday evening in a 2-0 victory to become the program's first SEC Regular Season Champion. Alabama midfielder Kat Rogers scored the first goal of the night in the 26th minute. Senior forward Riley Tanner drove in a long-range goal to put...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
PHOTOS: Travis Tritt and Chris Janson LIVE in Tuscaloosa

Two-time Grammy Award-winning country artist Travis Tritt and Grand Ole Opry member Chris Janson took their "Can't Miss" tour to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday. Travis Tritt and Chris Janson at the Tuscaloosa Amp. Two-time Grammy Award-winning country artist Travis Tritt and Grand Ole Opry Member Chris Janson took their "Can't Miss"...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Will Rogers is a Class Act

Mississippi State got absolutely walloped in Tuscaloosa on Saturday by a Crimson Tide team seeking to bounce back after its loss to Tennessee. Mike Leach's air raid offense was all but entirely shut down as the Bulldogs failed to score any points until the final 20 seconds of the game, their first touchdown in Tuscaloosa since 2014.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa City Council Celebrates Homecoming of POW Alex Drueke

The Tuscaloosa City Council honored native son Alex Drueke Tuesday night, celebrating his safe homecoming after more than 100 days as a Russian prisoner of war. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa resident and 12-year U.S. Army veteran, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year along to join other Americans volunteering to train and fight alongside Ukrainian forces resisting Russian invaders and their allies.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records

Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
ALABAMA STATE
