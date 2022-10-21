ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
E! News

Your Guide to Layering Fall Clothes & Accessories Like a Pro for Under $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
gulfcoastmedia.com

Comforting Fall Food Without the Guesswork

This Barbecue Corn and Potato Chowder offers a satisfying, wholesome dinner for your loved ones without spending an entire evening in the kitchen. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
Field & Stream

Stock Up on Flannel During This Massive Bass Pro Sale Right Now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Ah, fall. Some call it sweater weather, others call it flannel season. If you’re in the latter camp, you’re in luck: Bass Pro Shops just brought back its massive Flannel Fest sale this week. Now through Wednesday, November 2, you can save 25% on select flannel shirts and shirt jackets for both men and women from popular outdoor brand RedHead.
Mental_Floss

LEGO’s Collectible Christmas Tree Fits Three Festive Designs Into One Set

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. For many LEGO fans, unboxing and building the toy company’s annual Christmas tree has become a treasured holiday tradition. Each year ahead of the season, LEGO releases a special tree set in a limited-edition design. This time around, customers can get three festive evergreen models for the price of one.

