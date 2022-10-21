Read full article on original website
Related
hazard-herald.com
Kentucky education leader not surprised by Nation's Report Card
(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s top education official said he was not surprised by the state’s results in this year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress, which were released on Monday. Billed as the Nation’s Report Card, the assessment conducted by the U.S. Department of Education’s National...
hazard-herald.com
New poll: Hispanics in Florida back DeSantis over Crist
(The Center Square) – Hispanics in Florida are backing Gov. Ron DeSantis over his Democratic challenger and former Republican governor Charlie Crist, according to a new Telemundo/LX News poll. Among 625 registered Hispanic voters surveyed, 51% said they were likely to vote for DeSantis, 44% for Crist. The majority,...
Comments / 0