Former NASA astronaut Jim McDivitt, who led Gemini and Apollo missions, dies at 93
McDivitt commanded two early Gemini and Apollo missions in the 1960s that played a key role in preparing for the moon landing in 1969.
Depressing video shows what will happen to Earth if all the ice melts
Climate change isn’t going anywhere. Despite all the pushes and attempts to find solutions to climate change, no amount of space bubbles can save us from the slowly melting ice shelves that threaten to one day drown our coastlines. To truly stop our planet from becoming an iceless rock, there need to be drastic changes.
NASA's James Webb Telescope just unveiled an image of the Pillars of Creation
Newly formed stars are real show-stoppers from Webb's NIRCam.
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old
And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
NASA spacecraft captures image of ocean world orbiting Jupiter during flyby
A NASA spacecraft flew by Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, on Thursday to collect information about one of the most intriguing ocean worlds in our solar system. The Juno mission's first image of Europa's icy surface has already been shared.
After the 'Great Dying,' life on Earth took millions of years to recover. Now, scientists know why.
After the "Great Dying" at the end of the Permian period, life was slow to recover. The loss of a group of tiny marine organisms might explain why.
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
NASA prepares to break the sound barrier with Lockheed Martin's X-59
With the help of NASA's QueSST mission, aeronautical innovators hope to break the sound barrier once more, but this time in a totally different fashion that could one day allow all of us to fly by air at speeds equal to or faster than any of the X-1 pilots who went supersonic.
NASA team is set to study mysterious unidentified flying objects
NASA has put together an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) that will begin its research on Monday, October 24, according to a statement by the Space Agency published on Friday. The assignment will run for nine months and will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs.
Astronomers around the world weigh in on one of the most intense gamma-ray bursts ever
Earlier this month, on October 9th, one of the most intense gamma ray bursts hit the Earth. It was spotted by a number of space telescopes including Nasa’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, and China’s High Energy Burst Searcher (HEBS) and Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope (Insight-HXMT), according to an article by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Friday. The telescopes were scanning the skies for cosmic explosions and now their scientists are weighing in on the incredible discovery.
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
CNET
NASA Mars Rover Reaches Awe-Inspiring Salty Region at Last
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. More than 10 years on Mars. Dust and sand and cold and pointy rocks. NASA's Curiosity rover has weathered a lot on its way to a triumphant arrival in what's called the "sulfate-bearing unit" of the Gale Crater. This fascinating place is full of salty minerals, and it's a treasure trove for scientists investigating the history of water on the red planet.
ZDNet
NASA's Curiosity has arrived at a special region of Mars. Here's why it's important
After 10 years of being on Mars, the Curiosity rover reached a long-awaited salty region of the planet. This region is vital to the exploration of the red planet because it could give scientists a better picture of what the climate on Mars was like before it dried up and became the frozen desert it is today.
NASA launches study on 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
NASA is launching a study on unidentified aerial phenomena, commonly known as UFOs. The group of 16 people will gather data on unidentifiable events in the sky and release its findings to the public in mid-2023.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Elon Musk changes course, says SpaceX will keep Starlink online in Ukraine
In a change of direction, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his company will keep Starlink online in Ukraine in an effort to assist the country's efforts to withstand the Russian invasion.
NASA Captures Photo of Mysterious Blue ‘Blobs’ From Space
An image of two bright blue “blobs” photographed from space was recently shared by NASA. But it captures a strange though relatively normal weather event. According to Newsweek, the mesmerizing photo was taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station over Southeast Asia. While the two blue blobs in the photo look relatively similar, they’re actually the result of two completely different phenomena.
Phys.org
NASA's Chandra finds galaxy cluster collision on a 'WHIM'
Astronomers taking inventory of the material in the local universe keep coming up short. A new result from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory about a system of colliding galaxy clusters may help explain this shortfall. Although scientists know a great deal about the composition of the universe, there has been a...
DIY Photography
NASA telescope takes 12-year timelapse video of the entire sky
When we look up into the night sky, it seems as if not much changes except for perhaps the phases of the moon. But our universe is more active than we can imagine, and certainly more active than we can see day to day (or should I say, night to night).
