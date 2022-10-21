Read full article on original website
Pitt, CMU students react to possible reversal of plan to cancel student loan debt
PITTSBURGH — On Friday, a federal appeals court put President Joe Biden’s plan on pause to dismiss up to $10,000 in student loan debt for eligible applicants or up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients. The court is considering a legal challenge from six Republican-led states. On the...
This Week in Pennsylvania: Donna Cooper
(WHTM) — This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens will talk about how President Biden was in Pittsburgh as well as Philly this week. He will also talk about how the state senate unanimously passed a bill requiring the state department of education to develop a 9/11 curriculum. Owens will also talk about how the state […]
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Brandon Banks is playing with a chip on his shoulder and leading dominant Aliquippa defense
Bridgeville– When Aliquippa faced off with Chartiers Valley, it pinned CV star, and Penn State commit Lamont Payne up against Aliquippa junior cornerback Brandon Banks. Banks has received FBS attention, but not quite to the level of Penn State, and you could tell that he entered the game with a chip on his shoulder, knowing he would spend most of the night on the big-name recruit.
nashuproar.org
Opinion: A One-of-a-Kind Populist
Braddock, Pennsylvania is one of the poorest communities in Allegheny County. Aside from a few patches of hope–take the busy community bread oven, for instance–Braddock’s main street is mostly composed of boarded-up storefronts, and several homes are in a serious state of disrepair. Yet despite being largely...
cranberryeagle.com
Seneca Valley names homecoming royalty
Ginny Fronk was crowned homecoming queen and Mark Evelsizer homecoming king during Seneca Valley’s Homecoming pregame Friday, Oct. 14 at NexTier Stadium. Fronk is the daughter of Stuart and Victoria Fronk of Cranberry Township. Evelsizer is the son of Mark and the late Mary Evelsizer of Cranberry Township. The homecoming football game at NexTier Stadium ended with a win against North Hills, 53-14.
Giant Eagle looking to fill 1,400 positions at hiring event
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Giant Eagle is holding a hiring event at all its Pittsburgh-area locations to try and fill more than 1,400 open positions. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at all Giant Eagles and Market Districts. The company said candidates will be able to interview in-store and have the opportunity to receive same-day offers. Giant Eagle said there's a range of opportunities from hourly jobs to leadership roles. It's trying to fill positions like cake decorators, bakers and meat cutters.The company is encouraging anyone who's interested to look at open positions online and apply to be pre-scheduled for an interview.
Four Takeaways From Pitt's Rout of Clarion
The Pitt Panthers debuted a retooled roster in a blowout win over Clarion.
Ex-teacher brings retro classroom vibe to new School House Bakery in Unity
Shoppers have a new option for sweet treats in Unity, with the Oct. 7 opening of the School House Bakery in the Latrobe 30 Plaza. Display cases are filled with grab-and-go cookies, brownies, scones, cupcakes, small cakes, muffins, seasonally flavored cinnamon rolls and more, all baked on site. Young patrons...
pghcitypaper.com
Strikers demonstrate outside Post-Gazette publisher's Shadyside home
Weeks into their strike, union workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette assembled today outside Publisher John Block's Shadyside home. They say this personal expression of condemnation is necessary to get their message across. "The Post-Gazette workers want John Block to know that him and his brother Allan can't ignore us anymore,"...
Learn more about the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– People of all ages who enjoy the outdoors are invited to visit an event and learn more about trails the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania (WEPA). At the Staple Bend Tunnel located at 1189 Beech Hill Road in Johnstown, on Friday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. will be a one-hour event […]
westmorelandsports.com
Westmoreland County Friday Night Lights - Week Eight
Plum 34 Hempfield Area 21 (PLUM: 4-5; HA: 5-4) LISTEN BROADCAST. Three interceptions and two turnovers on downs loomed large for Hempfield Area’s offense, as the Spartans fell on the road to Plum 34-21 in a Class 5A Big East contest. The Hempfield Area rushing attack was the bright spot, as Gino Caesar compiled 35 carries for 169 yards, while Eli Binakonsky had 11 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns. QB Keiran Lippmann hit on 14-of-24 passes for 147 yards and a TD, but had three picks. Ian Tuffs caught four passes for 60 yards, while Daniel Katonka added five grabs for 45 yards in the setback that eliminated Hempfield Area from playoff contention. Eryck Moore-Watkins posted three rushing scores in leading the Mustangs.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Elementary School Principal’s Resignation Announced
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night and approved Dr. Robert Motte’s resignation from his position as the elementary principal. His last day on the job will be November 18, 2022 He has been with the district for 3 years. He was hired as superintendent in the Monessen School District. His replacement will be announced at the board’s November meeting.
‘Year of the Tiger’: McKeesport football team’s success has community buzzing
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The McKeesport Tigers football team has its entire community buzzing, bringing some great news to the area. There’s a reason 2022 is the year of the tiger. “It’s a lot of fun, I’m not gonna lie,” said Jahmil Perryman, a senior running back and safety....
wtae.com
Trick-or-treat times in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Here are the trick-or-treat times in communities throughout Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania on Halloween. Scroll down to see the full list of trick-or-treat times. Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31. If your neighborhood is missing from the list or there has been a change to the time or...
explore venango
Body of Missing Pittsburgh Woman Found Near Meadville
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – The body of a woman whose abandoned car was found north of Meadville on October 10th was found Friday morning, according to the Crawford County Coroner. Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon died by suicide, reported The Meadville Tribune. Staff were unable to...
North Park Lake to drop 2 feet for dam inspection
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The lake at North Park will start leaking next week, but it's a planned move.KDKA's Meghan Schiller found out the method behind the fall drainage."First of all, this is a Pittsburgh icon here," said Sewickley resident Cindy Kaye.It's the mecca for outdoor enthusiasts north of the city and the lake is the crown jewel."It's a very important park to the community," said Gibsonia resident Denise Limmer.But the largest manmade lake in Allegheny County will soon get a "look-see" from engineers."Mainly a look-see because we're just going to take a lot of photographs and...
New homeless shelter to open in Downtown Pittsburgh
A new 45,000-square-foot facility homeless shelter in Downtown Pittsburgh will soon open to help provide services and beds for people in need. The Second Avenue Commons is run by Pittsburgh Mercy, in collaboration with the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, Second Avenue Commons, Inc. and UPMC.
Fitzgerald says its not his fault Shuman detention center shut down
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says the closing of the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center had nothing to do with him. Some blame the administration for the closing of the facility, and for the increase in juvenile crime.
Kiski Area rides strong 2nd half to playoff win
The Gateway boys soccer team had designs, as the No. 12 seed, of taking down No. 5 Kiski Area in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round game Saturday at Kiski Area’s Richard Dilts Stadium. But the veteran Cavaliers, with eight seniors in the starting lineup, didn’t let their opportunity to...
whbc.com
Pittsburgh-based Driller Blames Government for Higher Natural Gas Prices
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2001, file photo, a gas supply line is seen in St. Albans, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot) PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remember just a few years back when we believed concern about high natural gas bills was in the rear-view mirror?
