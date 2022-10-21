Early voting for the Nov. 8 election started slowly in El Paso County Monday, with half the votes cast compared to the last midterm election in 2018. The El Paso County Elections Department reported that 8,995 people voted in-person on Monday, and 2,791 mail-in ballots had been returned. Both those numbers were well off the pace of 2018, which drew the highest midterm turnout in El Paso in modern history.

EL PASO COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO