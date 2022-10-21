Read full article on original website
City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled
EL PASO, Texas -- City representatives voted unanimously on agenda item 24 at Tuesday's City Council meeting, which includes imposing moratoriums on weeds citations for property owners 65 years and older, as well as those with disabilities. The moratorium was proposed by District 7 Representative Henry Rivera. Another item being voted on during Tuesday's meeting The post City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
El Paso early voting turnout 50% behind 2018 pace
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election started slowly in El Paso County Monday, with half the votes cast compared to the last midterm election in 2018. The El Paso County Elections Department reported that 8,995 people voted in-person on Monday, and 2,791 mail-in ballots had been returned. Both those numbers were well off the pace of 2018, which drew the highest midterm turnout in El Paso in modern history.
elpasomatters.org
Here’s what’s on the city’s $272 million bond proposal
City of El Paso voters will decide whether to spend nearly $272.5 million on three bond proposals, the vast majority of which is set aside for streets but would also fund new parks and planning for climate impacts. About 90% of the 2022 Community Progress Bond — $237 million —...
elpasomatters.org
40 years later, EPISO founders remember their victories, struggles
One of El Paso’s most impactful advocacy organizations has its roots in sibling competition more than four decades ago. The Rev. Edmundo Rodriguez, a Jesuit priest born and raised in El Paso, was one of the founders of Communities Organized for Public Service, or COPs, in San Antonio. The group had formed in 1974 to address a variety of challenges facing the poor in San Antonio.
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The City
In former President Donald Trump's re-election bid for office, his campaign still owes El Paso money. It wasn’t just a few thousand dollars. The bill amounted to $560,000 according to Fox 8 News.
Police investigating ‘possible homicide’ at Lower Valley assisted living center
UPDATE: CAP detectives continue the investigation into the death of a 62-year-old man. According to El Paso Police Department, there was a physical altercation between the 62-year-old and his 88-year-old male roommate at the Loving Care Assisted Living Facility. A care provider was tending to the 62-year-old man’s facial injuries when the 62-year-old went unresponsive. […]
Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years
JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- United States Navy Veteran Gerardo Sotelo Pinales is set to return to his hometown of El Paso after being in Juarez for 28 years. He was deported after he started doing drugs at his young age. Sotelo was living in a homeless shelter in Juarez. He suffered different health difficulties while in The post Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
Barrio Azteca gunmen sentenced to life in notorious 2010 Consulate murders
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Barrio Azteca gunmen directly responsible for the March 2010 murders in Juarez, Mexico of a U.S. Consulate employee, her husband, and the husband of another U.S. Consulate employee were sentenced to life in prison Monday, Oct. 24. “The gunmen who viciously shot and killed Leslie Enriquez, Arthur Redelfs, and […]
Weekend fire damages apartment in Las Cruces, may have killed a pet inside
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department continues to investigate what caused a fire that damaged an apartment on Colorado Avenue over the weekend and may have killed a pet inside. Firefighters were dispatched to the fire on the 1900 block of Colorado shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. When they […]
El Paso News
Crime of the Week: 5 suspects rob local business in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying five suspects who burglarized a business in East El Paso. On Sunday, Sept. 11, five suspects broke into the House of Hemp at 12040 Tierra Este. The suspects broke the front glass door and made their way inside. The suspects stole various items including Cookie products, pipes, flowers, and vapes with a total estimated value of $1,100. The suspects concealed their faces with masks and appear to be in their 20s. At least one of the suspects is a female. The suspects also caused more than $1,000 in damage to the business.
KFOX 14
El Paso businessman raises wages to attract workers amid worker shortage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There is a worker shortage across the U.S. and an El Paso business owner explains how he's combatting the worker shortage. El Paso business owner and co-owner of Mac's Downtown, Greg Wayne, has been in the industry for over 10 years. Wayne said he's...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police officers put life on the line for base pay of $47K
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An officer shortage continues to plague the El Paso Police Department, worsening the manpower they have to protect the city. It’s a growing problem, with a history, dating back to the 70s. El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez, who has been with...
El Paso man who stashed meth in SUV’s muffler learns his punishment
Gilberto Lopez attempted to smuggle a load of meth by hiding it in the muffler of an SUV, but a drug-sniffing dog spotted it during an inspection at the border.
las-cruces.org
Minimum Wage Increase 2023
Pursuant to the Las Cruces Municipal Code (LCMC) and New Mexico Senate Bill 437 (NM SB 437), the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. Under SB 437, the State of New Mexico minimum wage will increase to $12.00 per hour on January 1, 2023. Las Cruces City Council accepted the state's minimum wage but opted to retain its own ordinance rules when it comes to tipped wages.
KVIA
Teenager arrested carrying axe and black ski mask after upper valley bakery robbery
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 17-year-old has been charged with burglarizing an upper valley bakery. According to investigators, Jacob Perez was arrested on the 200 block of Alvarez carrying an axe and a black ski mask. Tactical unit officers responded to the Arcoiries Bakery burglary at...
Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Thirty-two people were laid to rest Wednesday across four separate graves in Las Cruces. They were people whose bodies had been unclaimed for at least the last two years. Almost one hundred people attended the somber ceremony held at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Remains can be claimed by family and friends The post Strangers turn out for ceremony to bury unclaimed bodies appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season for parts of the region
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season. El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight. The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and...
El Paso Police investigating after man found dead in central
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a "suspicious death" after a man was found dead in an alley during a welfare check. The body was found in an alley on the 6200 block of Trowbridge in central El Paso. Police officials have not released any other information at this time including the The post El Paso Police investigating after man found dead in central appeared first on KVIA.
