The talk of streaming (Photo by Thiago Prudencio / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Ready or not, there's a Netflix show out there calling your name. We've all gotten fixated on a show we just can't take our eyes off of. There's nothing wrong with that. Sometimes the biggest issue is finding the next one to fire up once your latest choice comes to an end. Allow us to help. Check out the series that have been the most watched on Netflix over the past week ending October 16:10. "The Mole: Season 1" (Netflix) Hours watched: 9,640,0009. "Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2" Netflix Hours watched: 9,690,000 8. "Bling Empire: Season 3" Netflix Hours watched: 10,630,0007. "The Blacklist: Season 9" Netflix Hours watched: 11,800,000 6. "Oddballs: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 11,900,000 5. "Dynasty: Season 5" Netflix Hours watched: 18,230,000 4. "Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 27,710,000 3. "The Midnight Club: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 49,870,0002. "DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" Netflix Hours watched: 122,780,000 1. "The Watcher: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 125,010,00011

4 DAYS AGO