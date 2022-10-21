Read full article on original website
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
The 8 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
October is an important month for Netflix, with the streaming giant set to report its latest quarterly earnings just over a week from now. Analysts, of course, will be watching for signs of, among other things, growth or a slowdown in the company’s subscriber base — which depends, in turn, on the quality of the ongoing Netflix releases that debut on the service each week.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Netflix is adapting 2 of the greatest novels of all time
Book adaptations, for obvious reasons, offer a never-ending wellspring of creative inspiration for all the major streaming services, helping them to keep their development pipelines chock-a-block with new projects that can turn into compelling releases that keep people subscribed. On that score, coming to Netflix soon is a pair of major projects — a series, and a feature-length film — adapted from two of the most celebrated novels in history.
Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu
As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week
The talk of streaming (Photo by Thiago Prudencio / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Ready or not, there's a Netflix show out there calling your name. We've all gotten fixated on a show we just can't take our eyes off of. There's nothing wrong with that. Sometimes the biggest issue is finding the next one to fire up once your latest choice comes to an end. Allow us to help. Check out the series that have been the most watched on Netflix over the past week ending October 16:10. "The Mole: Season 1" (Netflix) Hours watched: 9,640,0009. "Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2" Netflix Hours watched: 9,690,000 8. "Bling Empire: Season 3" Netflix Hours watched: 10,630,0007. "The Blacklist: Season 9" Netflix Hours watched: 11,800,000 6. "Oddballs: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 11,900,000 5. "Dynasty: Season 5" Netflix Hours watched: 18,230,000 4. "Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 27,710,000 3. "The Midnight Club: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 49,870,0002. "DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" Netflix Hours watched: 122,780,000 1. "The Watcher: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 125,010,00011
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Netflix is all-in on binge-watching
As the various streaming services try different release models, Netflix is making one thing clear: binge releases aren’t going away. In its quarterly earnings statement today, the company explained that “we think our bingeable release model helps drive substantial engagement, especially for newer titles.” It cited the success of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as an example, saying that the all-at-once release “helped drive significant interest in the show.”
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Horror Movies, According to IMDb
Horror fans in search of spooky season viewing will find a lot on offer on Netflix, including classics like Friday the 13th, The Last House on the Left, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (in certain regions). However, Netflix's collection of original horrors also has some gems worth checking out. These range from monster movies and Stephen King adaptations to psychological thrillers and comedy horrors.
Brace yourselves, Netflix is trying its hand at ‘Death Note’ once again
After the properly abysmal first effort by Netflix to adapt Death Note into a western live action movie, the streamer announced it was coming back for round two with the fan-favorite Tsugumi Ohba-penned story back in June. This time in the form of a live action TV series. There may...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
New Netflix Thriller Conquers Streamer's Top 10 List
Last week, Netflix released a couple of original thrillers for subscribers to enjoy, and it appears as though folks have been doing exactly that. Both of the new exclusive titles from the streaming service have been doing very well on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the last week, but one of them has stood out as the cream of the crop. Luckiest Girl Alive sits atop Netflix's charts as the most popular movie on the service.
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
