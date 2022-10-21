ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Money

10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June

Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
AUSTIN, TX
Money

There's Finally Some Good News for Renters Sick of Rising Prices

Renters are finally catching a break after almost two years of non-stop price increases and record-high costs — but don't plan on throwing a goodbye party for your roommates anytime soon. Several new studies show that rent prices either fell slightly or remained flat at the end of the...
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of October 17: Top rates mostly flat

Rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) have risen much of October, due to the Federal Reserve announcing another massive rate hike in late September. Indeed, CD savers are now able to earn 4% or more in every term of at least one year. But movement in the top rates was minimal this past week, with only the 2-year term showing an increase.
Builder

Housing Starts Fall in September, While Completions Increase

Privately owned housing starts in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,439,000, which is 8.1% below the revised August estimate of 1,566,000 and 7.7% below the September 2021 rate of 1,559,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Single‐family housing...
Fox Business

American Express CEO: Consumers are still spending

Consumers are still spending, American Express CEO Stephen Squeri said, as inflation remains high and interest rates rise. During an earnings call Friday morning, Squeri said American Express currently sees "no changes in the spending behaviors of our customers." He added that the credit card company’s "credit metrics continued to be strong with delinquencies and write-offs remaining at low levels even as loan balances are steadily rebuilding."
PYMNTS

Netflix Surges 25% on Earnings and Leads CE 100's 5% Weekly Gain

Earnings are trickling in as October moves into its last few trading sessions. And so far, we’re getting a look at some of the pockets of resilience where consumers continue to spend money. And thus far, as relates to our CE 100 Index this past week — where the...
NASDAQ

POLL-Sovereign bond market turmoil to spill well into next year -analysts

BENGALURU, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Turmoil in global sovereign bond markets is set to persist for another six months to a year as central banks carry on raising interest rates to bring down inflation, according to a Reuters poll of market strategists. More than a year after inflation started to...
US News and World Report

U.S. Oil Service Firms' Results to Show Impact of Demand, Inflation

(Reuters) - Oilfield service firms are poised to deliver the strongest third quarter results in years as demand for equipment and services has risen despite supply chain snags and higher costs from inflation, according to analyst forecasts. Schlumberger, Halliburton and others have struggled to regain pricing power after a 2016...
Fox Business

Inflation gave millions of workers a 3% pay cut in September

The tightest labor market in decades is fueling rapid wage growth for millions of Americans, but painfully high inflation has quickly eroded those gains. The Labor Department reported last week that average hourly earnings for all employees actually declined 3% in September from the same month a year ago when factoring in the impact of rising consumer prices. On a monthly basis, average hourly earnings dropped 0.1% last month, when accounting for the inflation spike.

