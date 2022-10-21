Read full article on original website
10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June
Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
There's Finally Some Good News for Renters Sick of Rising Prices
Renters are finally catching a break after almost two years of non-stop price increases and record-high costs — but don't plan on throwing a goodbye party for your roommates anytime soon. Several new studies show that rent prices either fell slightly or remained flat at the end of the...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
These Cities Have the Biggest Risk For a Housing Bubble in 2022
Across the globe, Toronto was the city with the highest risk of a housing bubble. But in the U.S., the city with the biggest risk wasn't New York.
Inflation already peaked, and 2 things in particular will ease Americans' pain over the next 12 months, JPMorgan says
The US is past peak inflation, and the cooldown is going to be swift, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank sees inflation easing to a 3.2% year-over-year rate from 8.2% by September 2023. Supply-chain healing and the strong dollar will slow price growth and even bring some discounting, the team said.
Stimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now
Americans across the board are feeling the adverse side effects of inflation, with many of them slumping deeper into debt as a result. To help see taxpayers through these tough times, some states (18...
The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States has risen to its highest level since 2007
(Oct 21): US Treasuries fell Friday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since 2007, as policymakers signaled their intention to keep raising rates until inflationis under control.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield climbs to new 14-year peak as Fed to keep hiking rates for some time
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields continued surging on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year peaks as U.S. economic data showing persistent labor tightness reinforced investor bets that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose to as much as...
What is your personal inflation rate? Here’s what it looks like in 23 major cities
Inflation can look different in different metropolitan areas, with some regions facing prices above the national average.
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of October 17: Top rates mostly flat
Rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) have risen much of October, due to the Federal Reserve announcing another massive rate hike in late September. Indeed, CD savers are now able to earn 4% or more in every term of at least one year. But movement in the top rates was minimal this past week, with only the 2-year term showing an increase.
Builder
Housing Starts Fall in September, While Completions Increase
Privately owned housing starts in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,439,000, which is 8.1% below the revised August estimate of 1,566,000 and 7.7% below the September 2021 rate of 1,559,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Single‐family housing...
China economy grows in quarter, continues COVID-19 struggles
China's economy grew faster than expected over the September quarter but was well short of the official target as the country struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the virus.
Homebuilder sentiment plunges again in October as higher mortgage rates take their toll
Confidence among builders in the U.S. housing market tumbled more than expected in October to the lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs forced potential buyers to pull back. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which...
American Express CEO: Consumers are still spending
Consumers are still spending, American Express CEO Stephen Squeri said, as inflation remains high and interest rates rise. During an earnings call Friday morning, Squeri said American Express currently sees "no changes in the spending behaviors of our customers." He added that the credit card company’s "credit metrics continued to be strong with delinquencies and write-offs remaining at low levels even as loan balances are steadily rebuilding."
Netflix Surges 25% on Earnings and Leads CE 100's 5% Weekly Gain
Earnings are trickling in as October moves into its last few trading sessions. And so far, we’re getting a look at some of the pockets of resilience where consumers continue to spend money. And thus far, as relates to our CE 100 Index this past week — where the...
NASDAQ
POLL-Sovereign bond market turmoil to spill well into next year -analysts
BENGALURU, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Turmoil in global sovereign bond markets is set to persist for another six months to a year as central banks carry on raising interest rates to bring down inflation, according to a Reuters poll of market strategists. More than a year after inflation started to...
US News and World Report
U.S. Oil Service Firms' Results to Show Impact of Demand, Inflation
(Reuters) - Oilfield service firms are poised to deliver the strongest third quarter results in years as demand for equipment and services has risen despite supply chain snags and higher costs from inflation, according to analyst forecasts. Schlumberger, Halliburton and others have struggled to regain pricing power after a 2016...
Inflation gave millions of workers a 3% pay cut in September
The tightest labor market in decades is fueling rapid wage growth for millions of Americans, but painfully high inflation has quickly eroded those gains. The Labor Department reported last week that average hourly earnings for all employees actually declined 3% in September from the same month a year ago when factoring in the impact of rising consumer prices. On a monthly basis, average hourly earnings dropped 0.1% last month, when accounting for the inflation spike.
