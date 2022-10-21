Read full article on original website
Crypto Fans Pin Hopes on New UK PM and Regulations
Cryptocurrency advocates are hoping they have a friend in new British Prime Minister — and digital currency supporter — Rishi Sunak. "Hoping for big things in UK," Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance tweeted Tuesday (Oct. 25). As PYMNTS has noted, Sunak has given people...
CoinDesk
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Buys More Coinbase; Wasabi Wallet's Alleged Role in China BTC Bribery Scheme
ARK’s Fintech Innovation Fund (ARKF) has added 10,880 more shares of Coinbase (COIN) to its holdings to a total $60.5 million. Rishi Sunak has been appointed U.K.'s next prime minister following Liz Truss’ controversial exit from office last week. Guochun He and Zheng Wang allegedly used coin mixing wallet Wasabi Wallet to cover bribing a U.S. double agent with $61,000 in bitcoin, analytics firm Elliptic says.
CoinTelegraph
Mastercard and Paxos help banks offer crypto, Jack Dorsey details new social platform and Tesla hodls BTC: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 16-22
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Mastercard taps Paxos...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
ambcrypto.com
Wealthy people of Hong Kong and Singapore are walking toward crypto
A recent survey from KPMG suggests that over 90% of family offices and high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) are either interested in investing in the digital assets field or have already done so. This suggests that Hong Kong and Singapore’s wealthy elite are looking at digital assets with zeal. Up to...
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
zycrypto.com
XRP Bulls Prepare For Liftoff As Ripple Acquires Long-Requested Documents Of Hinman’s Speech
Blockchain payments startup Ripple Labs has edged closer to a victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple general counsel Stuart Alderoty has just confirmed that the securities watchdog has complied with the court’s order to turn over a veritable trove of emails and other correspondence authored by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman related to a speech where he declared Ethereum (ETH) was not a security.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto platform Freeway halts services, citing ‘unprecedented volatility’
Crypto platform Freeway has halted some of its services, citing “unprecedented volatility” in the foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets in “recent times.”. In an Oct. 23 post, the platform announced it is halting buys and deposits and will “not be buying Supercharger simulations until our new strategies are implemented.”
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
boundingintocrypto.com
Why Bitcoin And NFTs Are Attracting The Super Wealthy In Hong Kong
Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens are among the hottest trends in the crypto space today, and those with the wherewithal don’t mind shelling out excessive amounts of dough to invest in them. On To Bitcoin…. Even when currently trading at a price that is 72% lower than its November 2021...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for
The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance and the richest man in crypto, who worked at a gas station before making his $30 billion fortune
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. With a net worth of around $30 billion as of October 25, he's the 33rd-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of...
CoinTelegraph
Zuckerberg’s $100B metaverse gamble is ‘super-sized and terrifying’ — shareholder
A shareholder’s open letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has labeled the tech giant’s investment into the Metaverse as “super-sized and terrifying.”. The shareholder has urged the company to scale down its investment in the metaverse and its related technology arm amid a significant fall in its stock price over the last 18 months.
ambcrypto.com
Japanese payments system to test plastic cards for CBDC- Details inside
Japan Credit Bureau (JCB), a Japanese international payments system, on 24 October announced the beginning of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) infrastructure testing project. In order to facilitate CBDC transactions, the project intends to employ JCB’s current credit card infrastructure and card-shaped interface. The project is a joint...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price crosses $20K as daily crypto short liquidations pass $400M
Bitcoin (BTC) spiked above $20,000 on Oct. 25 as risk assets benefited from new U.S. dollar weakness. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting highs of $20,191 on Bitstamp. The move came in tandem with rising United States equities, these in turn buoyed by a declining U.S....
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price hits $19.5K into weekly close as trader predicts ‘green week’
Bitcoin (BTC) saw fresh gains on Oct. 23 as the weekend delivered a potential launchpad for the bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it spiked above $19,500 as the weekly close approached. While modest, the $300 move punctuated otherwise flat trading behavior, Bitcoin notoriously rangebound...
u.today
"Ethereum Killer" Tezos (XTZ) Now Supported by Robinhood
Popular online broker Robinhood Markets (HOOD) has added support for Tezos (XTZ), one of the top Ethereum (ETH) competitors, according to a Monday announcement. In addition, the commission-free trading platform also added support for the Aave (AAVE) cryptocurrency, the native cryptocurrency of the eponymous decentralized finance protocol. The price of...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
boundingintocrypto.com
Hong Kong Presents Digital Currency Prototype, Project Aurum – Finance Bitcoin News
Financial authorities in Hong Kong have unveiled a prototype of the Chinese autonomous territory’s own central bank digital currency called Project Aurum. The two-tier platform features a wholesale interbank and a retail e-wallet system, participants revealed. Hong Kong to Issue Retail Tokens and Stablecoins as Part of Project Aurum.
