Vladimir Putin has threatened to use tactical nuclear weapons, if appropriate, in his war in Ukraine. Commentators fret that this means World War III. More intelligent commentators say that use of a tactical nuke does not guarantee World War III. Nuclear weapons, these commentators say, are essentially useless on the battlefield. They ruin roads, knock over all the trees, and make it impossible for a military to maneuver. Thus, if Putin used a nuke, it would be purely for display — dropping a bomb, for example, on Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown or somewhere over the Black Sea.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO