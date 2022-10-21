ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
abovethelaw.com

Upcoming Nuclear And Political Wars

Vladimir Putin has threatened to use tactical nuclear weapons, if appropriate, in his war in Ukraine. Commentators fret that this means World War III. More intelligent commentators say that use of a tactical nuke does not guarantee World War III. Nuclear weapons, these commentators say, are essentially useless on the battlefield. They ruin roads, knock over all the trees, and make it impossible for a military to maneuver. Thus, if Putin used a nuke, it would be purely for display — dropping a bomb, for example, on Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown or somewhere over the Black Sea.
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
abovethelaw.com

Judge Goes Out Of His Way For Junior Associates

It can be a challenge for junior associates to get meaningful experience. Sure, there are always hours to be billed, but not every legal task is created equally in terms of resume building. Of course, there are lots of factors that determine who gets the “sexy” work like arguing motions — demanding clients, the risk adverse nature of the profession, and old-fashioned experience means these high-level tasks often get pushed to senior associates or partners.
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 10.24.22

* The first rule of stealing from law firm trust accounts: Do not steal from law firm trust accounts. [NBC 12]. * Not sure what to make of courts putting the hold on Biden’s debt relief? Here’s a primer. [WWLT]. * Democracy litigated: The attacks on the Voting...
abovethelaw.com

We'll Never Tire Of Jonathan Turley Digs -- See Also

Sam Alito Said What He Needed To Get His Job On The Supreme Court: He didn’t actually believe it. Read on to learn how empowering your clients with equity solutions can set them and their employees up for success.
abovethelaw.com

Federal District Judge Summoned The Police For A Totally Serious, Justified Reason

Americans have an interesting relationship to police officers. Between fighting crime and conducting internal investigations on themselves, we know that the line of duty can be a perilous environment for them. This is why they should really be called when there are serious problems. Like when a judge gets his fee-fees hurt over mean hand gestures. From the ABA Journal:
