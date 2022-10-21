ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpentersville, IL

Mavrek proposes mixed-use tower for West Loop

A local developer is one step closer to adding more housing and commercial space to the West Loop. Mavrek Development filed a zoning application for a project at 1016 West Jackson Boulevard, just north of the University of Illinois Chicago campus, Urbanize Chicago reported. The tower would replace a five-story office building and parking lot. The zoning application also included a second site facing West Adams Street on the other side of the alley behind the first site, but no formal proposal has been revealed.
Two units sold together at One Chicago are quickly back on the market

Some foods have longer shelf lives than the ownership of a set of condos at One Chicago. After just four months, the fickle owner of the luxury units is looking to move on. Combined, the two units make up around 4,200 square feet of space. Both are on the 53rd floor in the main tower. The smaller of the pair, is a 1,200 soiree-foot one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment that includes a den. The larger is 3,000-square-feet with three-bedrooms, three bathrooms and also features a den.
