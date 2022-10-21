ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

KVIA ABC-7

City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled

EL PASO, Texas -- City representatives voted unanimously on agenda item 24 at Tuesday's City Council meeting, which includes imposing moratoriums on weeds citations for property owners 65 years and older, as well as those with disabilities. The moratorium was proposed by District 7 Representative Henry Rivera. Another item being voted on during Tuesday's meeting The post City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso early voting turnout 50% behind 2018 pace

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election started slowly in El Paso County Monday, with half the votes cast compared to the last midterm election in 2018. The El Paso County Elections Department reported that 8,995 people voted in-person on Monday, and 2,791 mail-in ballots had been returned. Both those numbers were well off the pace of 2018, which drew the highest midterm turnout in El Paso in modern history.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Police investigating ‘possible homicide’ at Lower Valley assisted living center

UPDATE: CAP detectives continue the investigation into the death of a 62-year-old man. According to El Paso Police Department, there was a physical altercation between the 62-year-old and his 88-year-old male roommate at the Loving Care Assisted Living Facility. A care provider was tending to the 62-year-old man’s facial injuries when the 62-year-old went unresponsive. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

How early voting turnout can affect local elections

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday, Oct. 24 marked the start of early voting as hundreds of voters headed out to polling sites around El Paso. With many key races on this midterm ballot, voter turnout is important for candidates, experts say. Lisa Wise, El Paso County elections administrator, says that everyone is eligible to vote […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigate possible homicide in south-central

UPDATE - A 62-year-old man died after being injured in at altercation with an 88-year-old man, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department. The men involved were roommates, according to police. The incident happened at the Loving Care Assisted Living Community, said police. Police were called to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- United States Navy Veteran Gerardo Sotelo Pinales is set to return to his hometown of El Paso after being in Juarez for 28 years. He was deported after he started doing drugs at his young age. Sotelo was living in a homeless shelter in Juarez. He suffered different health difficulties while in The post Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Armed teen burglarizes bakery in the Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old male was arrested early Sunday morning after witnesses reported a burglary of a business at the 8000 block of Mesa St. Officers responded to the reported burglary of business at the Arcoiris Bakery and found the front glass door broken and the cash register damaged. TAC officers investigating […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Barrio Azteca gunmen sentenced to life in notorious 2010 Consulate murders

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Barrio Azteca gunmen directly responsible for the March 2010 murders in Juarez, Mexico of a U.S. Consulate employee, her husband, and the husband of another U.S. Consulate employee were sentenced to life in prison Monday, Oct. 24. “The gunmen who viciously shot and killed Leslie Enriquez, Arthur Redelfs, and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso police seeking help in locating missing 71-year-old woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police detectives have issued a local Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old woman. Maria Guillermina Aruaz De Lopez left her home at the 4700 block of Mesa on Oct. 20 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black blouse, […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Texas House of Representatives District 75

The 150 members of the Texas House of Representatives consider proposed laws and resolutions, decide whether to refer proposed constitutional amendments for submission to the voters and appropriate all funds for the operation of state government. District 75 represents the eastern portion of El Paso County, including Montana Vista, Horizon City, Socorro, Clint, San Elizario, Fabens and Tornillo. Texas representatives get paid $7,200 a year.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man accused of spitting on police officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery on a peace officer Friday. Johnny Perez of Las Cruces was arrested and accused of the alleged crime. A police officer was called to a Circle K at 2001 Bataan Memorial West regarding a report...
LAS CRUCES, NM

