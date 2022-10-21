Read full article on original website
Related
KVIA
El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation gets ready for eleventh-annual Clash of the Titans
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation is getting ready to host the the 11th Annual Clash of the Titans. The event features boxers from law enforcement agencies across the region to compete and fight for charity. Other boxers the at not law enforcement agents will...
City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled
EL PASO, Texas -- City representatives voted unanimously on agenda item 24 at Tuesday's City Council meeting, which includes imposing moratoriums on weeds citations for property owners 65 years and older, as well as those with disabilities. The moratorium was proposed by District 7 Representative Henry Rivera. Another item being voted on during Tuesday's meeting The post City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
El Paso early voting turnout 50% behind 2018 pace
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election started slowly in El Paso County Monday, with half the votes cast compared to the last midterm election in 2018. The El Paso County Elections Department reported that 8,995 people voted in-person on Monday, and 2,791 mail-in ballots had been returned. Both those numbers were well off the pace of 2018, which drew the highest midterm turnout in El Paso in modern history.
Experience vs. running county as a business: Samaniego faces Giner in county judge race
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Incumbent El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego is running for re-election and is facing independent challenger Guadalupe Giner. “There’s an alternative and somebody who’s not running with a party,” said Guadalupe Giner, an independent candidate for El Paso County judge. Giner says her focus is on lowering taxes in the county. […]
Police investigating ‘possible homicide’ at Lower Valley assisted living center
UPDATE: CAP detectives continue the investigation into the death of a 62-year-old man. According to El Paso Police Department, there was a physical altercation between the 62-year-old and his 88-year-old male roommate at the Loving Care Assisted Living Facility. A care provider was tending to the 62-year-old man’s facial injuries when the 62-year-old went unresponsive. […]
How early voting turnout can affect local elections
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday, Oct. 24 marked the start of early voting as hundreds of voters headed out to polling sites around El Paso. With many key races on this midterm ballot, voter turnout is important for candidates, experts say. Lisa Wise, El Paso County elections administrator, says that everyone is eligible to vote […]
KVIA
WATCH: Your Voice Your Vote: Representative City of El Paso, District 5, forum
EL PASO, Texas -- In the race for City of El Paso representative, District 5, the candidates are incumbent Isabel Salcido, Richard Genera and Felix J. Muñoz. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
KVIA
Police investigate possible homicide in south-central
UPDATE - A 62-year-old man died after being injured in at altercation with an 88-year-old man, according to a spokesman from the El Paso Police Department. The men involved were roommates, according to police. The incident happened at the Loving Care Assisted Living Community, said police. Police were called to...
Advocates want survivors of fatal migrant shooting to stay in U.S., testify against attackers
Advocates are trying to secure immigration benefits for the survivors of a Sept. 27 shooting that killed a migrant and sent another one to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years
JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- United States Navy Veteran Gerardo Sotelo Pinales is set to return to his hometown of El Paso after being in Juarez for 28 years. He was deported after he started doing drugs at his young age. Sotelo was living in a homeless shelter in Juarez. He suffered different health difficulties while in The post Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
El Paso man who stashed meth in SUV’s muffler learns his punishment
Gilberto Lopez attempted to smuggle a load of meth by hiding it in the muffler of an SUV, but a drug-sniffing dog spotted it during an inspection at the border.
KVIA
Texas attorney general turns down El Paso DA’s request for help prosecuting Walmart case, El Paso Inc reports
EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas attorney general won't help prosecute the Walmart shooting case, turning down a request from El Paso's district attorney, according to the El Paso Inc. The El Paso Inc. reports a letter from Josh Reno, deputy attorney general for criminal justice at the Texas AG's...
Armed teen burglarizes bakery in the Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old male was arrested early Sunday morning after witnesses reported a burglary of a business at the 8000 block of Mesa St. Officers responded to the reported burglary of business at the Arcoiris Bakery and found the front glass door broken and the cash register damaged. TAC officers investigating […]
Top 5 Reasons Why El Paso Stands Out From The Rest Of Texas
El Paso is unique in a number of ways. here are 5 of them. KLAQ wants to send you to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. In honor of that, I've been putting together "top 5" lists. Here's are 5 ways El Paso is WAY different from the rest of Texas.
Barrio Azteca gunmen sentenced to life in notorious 2010 Consulate murders
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Barrio Azteca gunmen directly responsible for the March 2010 murders in Juarez, Mexico of a U.S. Consulate employee, her husband, and the husband of another U.S. Consulate employee were sentenced to life in prison Monday, Oct. 24. “The gunmen who viciously shot and killed Leslie Enriquez, Arthur Redelfs, and […]
El Paso police seeking help in locating missing 71-year-old woman
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police detectives have issued a local Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old woman. Maria Guillermina Aruaz De Lopez left her home at the 4700 block of Mesa on Oct. 20 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black blouse, […]
elpasomatters.org
Texas House of Representatives District 75
The 150 members of the Texas House of Representatives consider proposed laws and resolutions, decide whether to refer proposed constitutional amendments for submission to the voters and appropriate all funds for the operation of state government. District 75 represents the eastern portion of El Paso County, including Montana Vista, Horizon City, Socorro, Clint, San Elizario, Fabens and Tornillo. Texas representatives get paid $7,200 a year.
Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of spitting on police officer
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery on a peace officer Friday. Johnny Perez of Las Cruces was arrested and accused of the alleged crime. A police officer was called to a Circle K at 2001 Bataan Memorial West regarding a report...
Comments / 4