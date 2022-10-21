Read full article on original website
elpasomatters.org
El Paso early voting turnout 50% behind 2018 pace
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election started slowly in El Paso County Monday, with half the votes cast compared to the last midterm election in 2018. The El Paso County Elections Department reported that 8,995 people voted in-person on Monday, and 2,791 mail-in ballots had been returned. Both those numbers were well off the pace of 2018, which drew the highest midterm turnout in El Paso in modern history.
City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled
EL PASO, Texas -- City representatives voted unanimously on agenda item 24 at Tuesday's City Council meeting, which includes imposing moratoriums on weeds citations for property owners 65 years and older, as well as those with disabilities. The moratorium was proposed by District 7 Representative Henry Rivera. Another item being voted on during Tuesday's meeting The post City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled appeared first on KVIA.
How early voting turnout can affect local elections
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday, Oct. 24 marked the start of early voting as hundreds of voters headed out to polling sites around El Paso. With many key races on this midterm ballot, voter turnout is important for candidates, experts say. Lisa Wise, El Paso County elections administrator, says that everyone is eligible to vote […]
elpasomatters.org
40 years later, EPISO founders remember their victories, struggles
One of El Paso’s most impactful advocacy organizations has its roots in sibling competition more than four decades ago. The Rev. Edmundo Rodriguez, a Jesuit priest born and raised in El Paso, was one of the founders of Communities Organized for Public Service, or COPs, in San Antonio. The group had formed in 1974 to address a variety of challenges facing the poor in San Antonio.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Recommendation: Greg Abbott is Better Option for Texas Governor
For Texas governor, voters have six candidates asking for their votes this year — with only two candidates who have shown any real chance of winning the race. In the March Republican primary election, our editorial board recommended voters support former State Sen. Don Huffines. Huffines, who received about 12 percent of the vote statewide, did not win the nomination, and conceded to Abbott. Despite a fierce primary battle between the two former foes, Huffines is now supporting Abbott and the entire statewide Republican ticket to lead Texas again for another four years.
MySanAntonio
O'Rourke hits education hard during Midland visit
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke held a rally at the Grand Texan Hotel three days before early voting for state elections begin on Monday. O’Rourke talked about his stance on education, expanding Medicaid and investing in...
Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
KVIA
WATCH: Your Voice Your Vote: Representative City of El Paso, District 5, forum
EL PASO, Texas -- In the race for City of El Paso representative, District 5, the candidates are incumbent Isabel Salcido, Richard Genera and Felix J. Muñoz. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
elpasomatters.org
In race for District 6, first-term incumbent faces well-known politician
Two well-known names in El Paso politics – a departing state representative and a first-term incumbent – are vying to represent District 6 on City Council. With a political up-and-comer and what may be a ghost candidate also on the ballot, the four-way race could head to a runoff.
El Paso News
West Texas gets new historic site with designation of former segregated school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa. The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation. Blackwell School,...
Round up of Borderzine, alumni and student staff making headlines
As we celebrate homecoming season in Texas, here’s a look at some highlights for Borderzine alumni, students and supporters in the journalism industry. The work of Borderzine staff’s reporting on life on the U.S., Mexico border during the pandemic was highlighted at the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and National Association of Black Journalists conference in August in Las Vegas.
El Paso News
El Paso police warn parents that other states are seeing candy tampered with drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is spreading awareness about the possibility of drugs being packaged into candy, as reported in other states. EPPD said in a press release they have not received reports of a threat in our area, but “have received reports from credible sources that indicate in other states, drugs are being packaged.
Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years
JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- United States Navy Veteran Gerardo Sotelo Pinales is set to return to his hometown of El Paso after being in Juarez for 28 years. He was deported after he started doing drugs at his young age. Sotelo was living in a homeless shelter in Juarez. He suffered different health difficulties while in The post Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years appeared first on KVIA.
Police investigating ‘possible homicide’ at Lower Valley assisted living center
UPDATE: CAP detectives continue the investigation into the death of a 62-year-old man. According to El Paso Police Department, there was a physical altercation between the 62-year-old and his 88-year-old male roommate at the Loving Care Assisted Living Facility. A care provider was tending to the 62-year-old man’s facial injuries when the 62-year-old went unresponsive. […]
Barrio Azteca gunmen sentenced to life in notorious 2010 Consulate murders
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Barrio Azteca gunmen directly responsible for the March 2010 murders in Juarez, Mexico of a U.S. Consulate employee, her husband, and the husband of another U.S. Consulate employee were sentenced to life in prison Monday, Oct. 24. “The gunmen who viciously shot and killed Leslie Enriquez, Arthur Redelfs, and […]
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico “lays an egg” on Nation’s Education Report Card
Here’s the link to the article chart so that you can see it better: https://hechingerreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2022-NAEP-State-Summary.pdf. 1 NM scores are the worst in the country in each of the 4 categories (even worse than DC). 2 Here are the NM scores: 4th grade math,221, (-10);4th grade reading, 202,(-5); 8th grade...
KFOX 14
3 people detained during 'lock-out' at Riverside Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokeswoman with Ysleta Independent School District said three people were detained during a lock-out at Riverside Middle School Monday. The middle school was placed on lock-out after a report of unknown persons on campus was made. The incident happened after 9:30 a.m. Ysleta...
El Paso man who stashed meth in SUV’s muffler learns his punishment
Gilberto Lopez attempted to smuggle a load of meth by hiding it in the muffler of an SUV, but a drug-sniffing dog spotted it during an inspection at the border.
