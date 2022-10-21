Read full article on original website
Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on. April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley. The Santa...
Francis (Frank) Shuji Kuroda
Francis (Frank) Shuji Kuroda was born on April 23, 1947, at St Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara, sharing his namesake with the hospital. He died on October 5, 2022, in Portland, Oregon, where he made his home the past 15 years. Frank grew up in Santa Barbara, attending local schools and graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1965. Following high school, he served as a medic with the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam.
Alzheimer’s Association Welcomes New Director of Development for the California Central Coast Chapter
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, October 24, 2022 – The Alzheimer’s Association has welcomed Karen Ortiz as director of development for the California Central Coast Chapter. Ortiz is a third-generation Santa Barbara native with over 30 years of development...
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Stops Carrier Delivery
In the latest twist of a story in its second decade, Santa Barbara’s daily newspaper dropped a notice along with the Thursday morning paper informing subscribers that the News-Press carrier would stop making deliveries as of Monday, October 24. First reported by KEYT, the notice stated the change was due to “labor shortages, higher gas prices, and other current economic challenges.”
Matthew Joshua Rico
With a heaviness in our hearts we announce the sudden loss of our beloved Matthew “Matt” Joshua Rico on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. Matt was born on May 1st, 1986 in Santa Barbara, where he later attended local schools, and participated in YFL football. Matt was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed the beaches, going on family hikes, spending time with family at large gatherings, riding his bike, and making memories. He was so full of life and there was never a dull moment with him.
Nine Custody Deputies Graduate from Allan Hancock College CORE Custody Academy
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Lompoc, Calif. – This morning, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of nine Sheriff’s Custody Deputies from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Deputy Academy. The graduates received their certificates of completion at a formal ceremony held at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
Frank John Bermudes
Just eight months after the loss of his youngest son, Kevin Paul, Frank passed away peacefully at S.B. Cottage Hospital on October 6, 2022 at 78 years of age after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Frank was born at Saint Francis Hospital on May 5,1944 to Michael and...
Seeking Civility in Los Osos
As a 34-year resident of Los Olivos, I have been watching with interest the challenges our community faces with regards to our septic dilemma. We have known for decades that the time would come when the community would be faced with coming up with a solution to that problem. That time has arrived. With the debate growing increasing vocal and opinions expressed ad nauseum, I decided to attend the last monthly meeting of the Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD).
Making Science Coursework More Personal and Relevant at UC Santa Barbara
Would more Latinx students graduate with a STEM degree if the coursework was made to feel more personal to them? This was a question Professor Dolores Inés Casillas began to look into when she felt the palpable enthusiasm with which Latinx science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) majors took her survey course on Chicana and Chicano culture at UC Santa Barbara.
Montecito’s Randall Road Debris Basin Completed
On a crisp, sunny October morning, the County of Santa Barbara officially opened the first debris basin built here since 1971. Located across eight acres that once held seven homes, the big dig on Randall Road should contain the floodwaters that have crested over the banks of San Ysidro Creek to a significant degree at least five times in recorded history, most recently on January 9, 2018. In the early morning hours that day, hard on the heels of the scorching damage to the mountains by the Thomas Fire, a monster burst of rain sent a ground-shaking quantity of boulders, mud, and trees over the creekbanks in Montecito and smashing into homes. Twenty-three people died that day, four of them in the area of Randall Road.
Ortega Park Community Update to be Held on November 12￼
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/24/2022. The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host a community event to provide an update on the Ortega Park Renewal Project and the evolution of the park’s design over the past year. The Department will also use the event to gather any final public input to refine and finalize the design before drafting construction drawings for the future park.
Community Environmental Council Campaigns for the Future
“We have to do twice as much, twice as fast to reverse climate change on California’s Central Coast and across the globe,” said Sigrid Wright, in announcing the Community Environmental Council’s campaign to raise $15 million toward its work in equitable solutions for green energy and the conservation of natural resources. The Protect Our Climate campaign, which has quietly raised $11.7 million already, is part of a five-year plan to accelerate the CEC’s initiatives.
Man Arrested for Robbery at CVS in Downtown Santa Barbara
Early Tuesday morning, Santa Barbara Police responded to a burglar alarm at the State Street CVS location downtown to find the front glass door broken and suspect gone. The call came in around 6 a.m, and officers on the scene were able to identify and locate the suspect in question, who was arrested a few hours later less than a mile away.
Mark McDonald
Mark McDonald was a man who enjoyed the finer things in life. He loved his home in Carpinteria by the sea. He loved jazz, especially John Coltrane! Loved seeing the world through the eye of a camera lens and capturing life in the moment. He was a man of few words but when he spoke they were poignant or just words to make you laugh with his dry sense of humor. He loved his family and worked diligently to capture his family history for the next generation. He loved hanging with his buddies especially his friends Rick Carter and Henry Brown. He loved going to jazz clubs, taking pictures for the Santa Barbara Jazz Society or just hanging out with friends made him happy. He is survived by his sister Anne Mathis and niece Frances Urias. A special thank you to Serenity House in Santa Barbara for taking such good care of Mark in his last days. Come celebrate Mark’s life at the Dia De Los Muertos event at Carpinteria Cemetery. Sunday October 30 from 11am to 2pm… enjoy a food truck and music. Also, please bring an object for Mark’s ofrenda (alter) if inspired.
HALL-oween Pumpkin Carving Party
The Hall Team from Compass is hosting their annual HALL-oween Pumpkin Carving Party over three days Friday October 28-Sunday October 30, from 4-8PM each day. Both Friday and Saturday will feature a taco truck, and Sunday’s festivities will include a live band. Kevin and Lesley Hall and team host a community of friends and clients in their front yard at 3709 Capri Drive in Santa Barbara. This will be the 6th edition of this fun event.
Finch & Fork Hosts Halloween Cocktail Class
As a fifth-generation Santa Barbaran from the Cota lineage, the Canary Hotel’s beverage manager Jazz Moralez quickly brought hometown vibes to the cocktail menu at Finch & Fork after being hired a year ago, nodding to our history with drinks like the Don Oreña and Franceso Franchesi. Now she’s adding holidays to the mix and starting a series of mixology lessons with this weekend’s Witches & Brew cocktail class, where participants will learn to make four different Halloween-inspired drinks — and drink two of them — for $31.
A Journey Through One of the Oldest Dance Traditions in the World
Music and dance have an uncanny ability to take you on a journey to unknown places. We’re very fortunate here in Santa Barbara to have the programmers at UCSB Arts & Lectures helping to curate our cultural adventures. From the moment the four male musicians accompanying The Nrityagram Dance...
Ventura’s Rubicon Theatre Company Stages ‘In the Heights’
The Rubicon Theatre Company brings a taste of upper Manhattan and a collection of upbeat musical numbers to the Central Coast with their presentation of the Tony Award–winning musical In the Heights this fall. With productions staged Wednesday through Sunday from October 29 to November 13 at Ventura’s Karyn...
Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project Special Council Meeting
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Mark your calendars for a Special City Council meeting on Thursday, October 27 at 6:30 p.m. on the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project (Project). Community input is an important part of this project, and we encourage you to participate in this meeting in-person at the Goleta Council Chambers (130 Cremona Drive), via Zoom, or watching live on the City website or on Goleta TV Channel 19.
