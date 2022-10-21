Mark McDonald was a man who enjoyed the finer things in life. He loved his home in Carpinteria by the sea. He loved jazz, especially John Coltrane! Loved seeing the world through the eye of a camera lens and capturing life in the moment. He was a man of few words but when he spoke they were poignant or just words to make you laugh with his dry sense of humor. He loved his family and worked diligently to capture his family history for the next generation. He loved hanging with his buddies especially his friends Rick Carter and Henry Brown. He loved going to jazz clubs, taking pictures for the Santa Barbara Jazz Society or just hanging out with friends made him happy. He is survived by his sister Anne Mathis and niece Frances Urias. A special thank you to Serenity House in Santa Barbara for taking such good care of Mark in his last days. Come celebrate Mark’s life at the Dia De Los Muertos event at Carpinteria Cemetery. Sunday October 30 from 11am to 2pm… enjoy a food truck and music. Also, please bring an object for Mark’s ofrenda (alter) if inspired.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO