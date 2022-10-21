Read full article on original website
Avoid these four rookie mistakes when printing your photos
No matter if you want to sell or gift your photos, or want to hang them on your own walls, there are some things to take into consideration before printing them. However, there are things many of us overlook when we just start printing our work. With his new video, Evan Ranft comes to the rescue. He tells you about four rookie mistakes that could make your prints look bad. But more importantly, he teaches you how to avoid them and make the best out of your printed photos.
Feelworld launches new 125W and 225W daylight and bi-colour LED spots
Feelworld has announced its first LED spots. Kicking off the range are four COB LED spotlights, the FL125D, FL125B, FL225D and FL225B. The “D” models are daylight-only while the “B” models are bi-colour with a temperature range of 2,700K up to 6,500K. The FL125 models are 150W while the FL225 models are 250″ and all boast a CRI of 96+ and TLCI of 97+. Naturally, all four models take Bowens mount modifiers.
Ricoh launches newly designed HD Pentax-D FA Macro 100mm F2.8ED All Weather lens
Ricoh has announced the new HD Pentax-D FA Macro 100mm f/2.8ED AW (All Weather) lens. This is the first Pentax macro lens to feature all-weather dustproof and weather-resistant construction. Ricoh says that when mounted to a weather-resistant Pentax DSLR, the new lens creates “a highly dependable, durable imaging system that performs superbly in demanding shooting conditions”.
These guys attached a GoPro to a fish and this is what it filmed
So cameras have been attached to the backs of wild dolphins recently in the name of science. Well these guys thought it would be interesting to try attaching a GoPro to the back of a large fish in the name of, well, I’m not sure what. Certainly not science anyway.
This is how I made these freaky AI selfies, and now you can too
We have shared quite a few articles about AI and image generation recently. From art to deep fake to tool creation. Dall-E and Google’s Imagen have definitely been instrumental in bringing text-based image generation to the masses, but have you considered some more fun applications? Like creating photos of yourself as a Viking, warrior, or James bond?
Can you tell the difference between this budget lens and one that costs $2000?
How much should you spend on lenses? It’s often said that good glass is where you should invest your money in photography terms. However, with so many cheaper options out there, is that really the best use of resources? Certainly, you would expect a more expensive lens to be better, but just how much better is it, and is it worth the extra price tag?
SmugMug has acquired popular photography podcast, This Week in Photo (TWiP)
SmugMug has acquired the popular photography podcast, This Week in Photo – otherwise known as TWiP. It’s the second acquisition by the company after picking up Flickr in 2018. As well as acquiring the podcast itself, TWiP Editor in Chief Frederick Van Johnson is also joining SmugMug. He will lead content and new media while maintaining his role with TWiP to help it continue to grow and evolve.
The OM System OM-5 is just an Olympus OM-D E-M5 III with a built-in ND filter
Well, we knew it was coming and much of the information was leaked yesterday, but now we officially have the rest of it, along with a price. OM System has now announced the OM-5 mirrorless camera. Styled very much like the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III and coming in at the same $1,199 price point, the new OM-5 essentially carries on that product line. But looking at the specs, it’s difficult to see what’s really changed.
Canon shows commitment to supporting DSLRs with a new firmware update for the EOS 1DX Mark III
It might be full steam ahead with mirrorless for much of the world’s population, but Canon hasn’t entirely abandoned their DSLRs yet. This has been proven by the release of a firmware update for the Canon EOS 1DX Mark III. Don’t get too excited, though, it’s not bringing any new functionality. It’s merely fixing a few bugs. But the fact that they’re releasing it all offers some hope for Canon DSLR shooters.
Report: Canon discontinues EOS M200; another nail in the coffin of the EOS M lineup
Rumor has it that Canon is killing off its EOS M lineup, and this has been going around for a while. After all, the company already discontinued the EOS M6 Mark II without announcing the successor. As the latest addition to the rumor, it appears that Canon has now killed the EOS M200 as well, and now only the EOS M50 Mark II remains.
