No matter if you want to sell or gift your photos, or want to hang them on your own walls, there are some things to take into consideration before printing them. However, there are things many of us overlook when we just start printing our work. With his new video, Evan Ranft comes to the rescue. He tells you about four rookie mistakes that could make your prints look bad. But more importantly, he teaches you how to avoid them and make the best out of your printed photos.

2 DAYS AGO