Find Free Wi-Fi Anywhere In the World. Here's How

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection, from learning online and working from home to watching our favorite shows and movies on streaming services.
Can You Have WiFi without A Router?

Generally speaking, a router is what creates the Wi-Fi network. But in certain cases, such as when you’re traveling, you may need Wi-Fi access without a router at hand. The short answer for such scenarios is that it is indeed possible to have Wi-Fi without a router. There are...

