Craig Lange
3d ago
If this is gang related then the Killeen gangs sure aren't strong. They have to stoop this low to steal from the elderly? Why not try and steal from a middle aged veteran? Cause the outcome would be a pine box for the cowards.
Millie Perez de Rosado
4d ago
How he can do that , to an elderly woman. We can’t trust anyone. Very sad !
Billy Murphy
3d ago
she needs to change her locks because her house keys would have been on her car keys
One of two suspects in theft of $750k worth of vehicles arrested after leading police on chase
MESQUITE, Texas — One of two people suspected in the theft of vehicles across Texas was captured in a stolen pickup truck in Mesquite, Waco police said Tuesday. Isabel Gonzalez, 33, was caught Monday after leading Mesquite police on a 30 minute chase. Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, 33, are...
Temple, Texas Woman Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Take Toddler From Store
One woman in Temple is in custody after her alleged actions at a grocery store on Saturday, October 22nd. According to KWKT and KWTX Officers were called to the grocery store in the 1300 block of West Adams. Reports stated that the women was yelling at customers. When officers arrived at the area and entered the store, customers pointed out where the individual was.
Temple police searching for two suspects after Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Do you recognize these individuals? The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after a felony theft at Walmart. The theft reportedly happened at the Walmart located on W. Adams Ave on Oct. 13. Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact...
Copperas Cove, Texas Man has to Shoot Out Window Before Clocking In
Look, we get it. Sometimes, you just don't want to go to work. Even here at the radio station, we have days like that. But we suck it up, put on our best face and show up to perform at the best level we can for that day. Before that, though, you probably need to get some frustration out before heading in. Some will just scream in their car, others will take a moment of Zen or for this man in Copperas Cove, Texas, he decides he needs to shoot out a window at the H-E-B Plus he works at before heading in for his shift.
KWTX
‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. Paul Romer, a spokesperson with the City of Belton, told KWTX the animal, which belongs to a local rancher, escaped from a veterinarian’s office on 6th Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
fox44news.com
Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
fox44news.com
New details emerge in the investigation of a 3-year-old’s death
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) -The arrest affidavit of Capital Murder suspect 33-year-old Jay Isaiah Allen shows the timeline of events that lead to the death of 3-year-old Quintavious Trejo. In the affidavit, a family member says Allen them on Saturday, Oct. 22nd and admitted that he made a mistake. The...
KLTV
Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
fox7austin.com
Several thefts this month caught on camera in broad daylight
AUSTIN, Texas - Two skeletons, a rocking chair, and a fire pit have all been caught on camera being stolen this month. Halloween decorations fill the Wooten Neighborhood in North Austin, but one skeleton is now missing. On Thursday at around 6:00 p.m., the homeowner, Daniel Shepherd, said he went...
Pflugerville police arrest Florida man found with 15 pounds of fentanyl, 26 guns
Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit found pilled and powdered fentanyl and 26 guns — including 19 assault-style rifles — at Victor Jimenez' home on Oct. 21.
Man armed with gun dies after being shot by Llano County deputies
A man armed with a gun died after being shot by Llano County deputies early Sunday morning.
fox7austin.com
5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
Police: Man airlifted after being stabbed by two suspects in O-Mart parking lot
Killeen police are investigating after a man was assaulted and stabbed by two suspects at the O-Mart parking lot.
Lakeway Police Department searching for missing teen
LAKEWAY, Texas — The Lakeway Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said Gracie Adair Robinson was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV.
fox7austin.com
Daughter remembers mother who died in hit-and-run in Southeast Austin
Austin police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly crash and the daughter of the victim says she knows her mother will never be back but she believes in accountability. FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis has more.
Suspect wanted in Belton toddler death arrested following crash
BELTON, Texas — Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a suspect in the death of a three-year-old relative in Belton, was arrested in Itasca, according to the Belton Police Department. Police say around 3:13 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Daniel Drive on Oct. 22. The three-year-old victim...
North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.
Armed man shot, injured by APD officers inside north Austin restaurant
Five Austin Police Department officers are on administrative duty after opening fire on a suspect inside a north Austin restaurant Sunday night, according to APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon.
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
dailytrib.com
Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies
Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
