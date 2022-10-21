Read full article on original website
Blink-182 recorded an album with Matt Skiba which we may never, ever hear
Matt Skiba reveals that he recorded "eight or nine" songs with Blink-182 which might get buried now that Tom DeLonge has rejoined the band
Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy + Mark Tremonti – Our 10 Favorite Albums When We Were Teenagers
Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti are here to chat about their 10 favorite albums when they were teenagers. The two have been such a powerful songwriting team across seven albums, the latest being Pawns & Kings and their musical journeys inside and out of Alter Bridge (and even before!) have been inspiring in so many ways. Between them, they've crossed so many different styles — the heavy stuff, of course but Kennedy touched on Americana and bluegrass in his solo pursuits while earlier this year Tremonti recruited living members of Frank Sinatra's band for a charitable covers album that revealed his hidden talent as a remarkable crooner.
Babymetal Mark Their Return With New Song ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki -‘
It's been quite an interesting year for Babymetal, who disappeared last October after their 10-year anniversary celebrations wrapped up. Last week, which marked a year from the start of the hiatus, they announced a new album called The Other One, and they've now officially made their return with a new track titled "Divine Attack - Shingeki -."
‘My dream had died’: XTC’s Andy Partridge on mental illness, battling the music industry and losing his muse
Andy Partridge knew that he would never perform live again as he lay on a stretcher in a Los Angeles emergency room between two gunshot victims. His band XTC did not know it, but they had just played their final show. “My dream had died,” says Partridge, his voice cracking at the memory 40 years on.
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Neil Young’s ‘Harvest’ Expanded in 50th Anniversary Box Set
Neil Young's multiplatinum album Harvest returns as a 50th-anniversary-edition box set that will include the original LP, a previously unseen film, studio outtakes and an unearthed solo performance. The reissue is due on Dec. 2 in CD, DVD and vinyl formats. A lithograph accompanies the vinyl box. Hardbound books and...
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
NME
Watch Paramore perform ‘All I Wanted’ for the first time at When We Were Young Festival
Opened their headline set at When We Were Young Festival by giving ‘All I Wanted’ its live debut – check out footage and the complete setlist below. The emotional track featured on Paramore’s third album, 2009’s ‘Brand New Eyes’ but has never been performed live before.
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me]...
Hypebae
Jhayco, Feid and Sech Team Up To Deliver the Latest Reggaeton Female Anthem, "En La De Ella"
Reggaeton artists Jhayco (formerly known as Jhay Cortez), Feid and Sech have joined forces to release their vibrant new single, “En La De Ella.”. Based on the lyrics, the hot track empowers women to unapologetically be themselves. “No la mire que ella esta en la de ella,” they sing, which in Spanish roughly translates to, “Don’t look at her, she’s in her own element.” Meanwhile, musically, the catchy beat is ideal for a night of dancing with girlfriends.
Beatles Release Haunting Demo Of John Lennon Singing 'Yellow Submarine'
It's a much darker take on the song.
Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Jam With Journey Onstage
Metallica's Kirk Hammett joined Journey onstage on Thursday night to play the latter's "Wheel in the Sky" and the former's "Enter Sandman." You can watch a video of the performance below. The guest appearance took place at Journey's second consecutive show at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. "Had...
Def Leppard Will Release Official Band Anthology In 2023
The book is called 'Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard.'
John Cale Announces ‘Mercy,’ First New Album of Originals in 10 Years
Founding member of The Velvet Underground, John Cale has announced his first new album of original songs in a decade. Over a 60-year career, all roads have led to Mercy as the multi-instrumentalist has continued to reimagine his sound with each new work. For this album, Cale enlists the help of young talents, like Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, and Actress.
iheart.com
Ab-Soul Returns With New Song 'Do Better' Off His Upcoming Album
Ab-Soul is back with a brand new song and a promise to deliver his long-awaited fifth studio album. On Friday, October 21, the California native delivered his third single of the year "Do Better" featuring labelmate Zacari. In the heartfelt song produced by DJ Dahi, Kurtis Mckenzie, and Nick Hakim, Soulo delivers his testimony about all the nerve-wrecking events that have transpired in his life lately. In addition to the fresh record, Ab-Soul also dropped off the official video, which truly helps strengthen his story about his transformative journey. The artistic visuals directed by Omar Jones provides more context behind the dark chapter of his life..
Weezer on the emotional connection of 'SZNZ' and continuing to 'spice it up'
Backstage at this year’s incredible ‘We Can Survive’ concert at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl on October 12, the guys from Weezer dropped by to talk with host Megan Holiday about their latest project, ‘SZNZ,’ and more.
guitar.com
Slash: Guns N’ Roses to release a “couple of epic songs” in the coming months
Slash has confirmed that Gun N’ Roses will be releasing several new songs in the near future, while speaking in an interview about the band’s upcoming plans. The guitarist said in an interview on Trunk Nation yesterday (20 October) that fans should expect “a couple of epic songs” to come out over the next few months.
New “Revolver” Outtake Features John Lennon Singing “Yellow Submarine”
This fall brings with it a deluxe reissue of The Beatles’ Revolver, and the lead-up to its release has seen some deep cuts and previously unseen material surface — including a new video for the song “Taxman.” But that’s far from the only Beatles rarity to show up to offer a sense of what this new edition of Revolver has in store.
Punk Drummers Being Overqualified for Their Jobs
Never underestimate a punk rock drummer. Their preferred genre may not always call for the most technical playing, but behind the simplicity often lies a mastery of the kit. When Marky Ramone was the longest-serving drummer for the Ramones, he rarely played more than a fast 4/4 beat. However, Ramone is highly skilled in jazz and rock n roll drumming, as he’s showcased in solo performances across the globe. In one demonstration, Marky even threw down one of his sticks without missing a beat as he wailed on his toms.
