Loudwire

Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy + Mark Tremonti – Our 10 Favorite Albums When We Were Teenagers

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti are here to chat about their 10 favorite albums when they were teenagers. The two have been such a powerful songwriting team across seven albums, the latest being Pawns & Kings and their musical journeys inside and out of Alter Bridge (and even before!) have been inspiring in so many ways. Between them, they've crossed so many different styles — the heavy stuff, of course but Kennedy touched on Americana and bluegrass in his solo pursuits while earlier this year Tremonti recruited living members of Frank Sinatra's band for a charitable covers album that revealed his hidden talent as a remarkable crooner.
Loudwire

Babymetal Mark Their Return With New Song ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki -‘

It's been quite an interesting year for Babymetal, who disappeared last October after their 10-year anniversary celebrations wrapped up. Last week, which marked a year from the start of the hiatus, they announced a new album called The Other One, and they've now officially made their return with a new track titled "Divine Attack - Shingeki -."
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Hypebae

Jhayco, Feid and Sech Team Up To Deliver the Latest Reggaeton Female Anthem, "En La De Ella"

Reggaeton artists Jhayco (formerly known as Jhay Cortez), Feid and Sech have joined forces to release their vibrant new single, “En La De Ella.”. Based on the lyrics, the hot track empowers women to unapologetically be themselves. “No la mire que ella esta en la de ella,” they sing, which in Spanish roughly translates to, “Don’t look at her, she’s in her own element.” Meanwhile, musically, the catchy beat is ideal for a night of dancing with girlfriends.
American Songwriter

John Cale Announces ‘Mercy,’ First New Album of Originals in 10 Years

Founding member of The Velvet Underground, John Cale has announced his first new album of original songs in a decade. Over a 60-year career, all roads have led to Mercy as the multi-instrumentalist has continued to reimagine his sound with each new work. For this album, Cale enlists the help of young talents, like Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, and Actress.
iheart.com

Ab-Soul Returns With New Song 'Do Better' Off His Upcoming Album

Ab-Soul is back with a brand new song and a promise to deliver his long-awaited fifth studio album. On Friday, October 21, the California native delivered his third single of the year "Do Better" featuring labelmate Zacari. In the heartfelt song produced by DJ Dahi, Kurtis Mckenzie, and Nick Hakim, Soulo delivers his testimony about all the nerve-wrecking events that have transpired in his life lately. In addition to the fresh record, Ab-Soul also dropped off the official video, which truly helps strengthen his story about his transformative journey. The artistic visuals directed by Omar Jones provides more context behind the dark chapter of his life..
CALIFORNIA STATE
guitar.com

Slash: Guns N’ Roses to release a “couple of epic songs” in the coming months

Slash has confirmed that Gun N’ Roses will be releasing several new songs in the near future, while speaking in an interview about the band’s upcoming plans. The guitarist said in an interview on Trunk Nation yesterday (20 October) that fans should expect “a couple of epic songs” to come out over the next few months.
InsideHook

New “Revolver” Outtake Features John Lennon Singing “Yellow Submarine”

This fall brings with it a deluxe reissue of The Beatles’ Revolver, and the lead-up to its release has seen some deep cuts and previously unseen material surface — including a new video for the song “Taxman.” But that’s far from the only Beatles rarity to show up to offer a sense of what this new edition of Revolver has in store.
Loudwire

Punk Drummers Being Overqualified for Their Jobs

Never underestimate a punk rock drummer. Their preferred genre may not always call for the most technical playing, but behind the simplicity often lies a mastery of the kit. When Marky Ramone was the longest-serving drummer for the Ramones, he rarely played more than a fast 4/4 beat. However, Ramone is highly skilled in jazz and rock n roll drumming, as he’s showcased in solo performances across the globe. In one demonstration, Marky even threw down one of his sticks without missing a beat as he wailed on his toms.

