Princeton, NJ

Michele Gettle Conard
4d ago

Alot of red flags here. Why would kt take 6 days for them to find a body right on campus? Did she just lay down and die? Obviously some kind of foul play and her body was dumped or something. Things do not add up

Celeste Alleyne
3d ago

Foul play lies on top of lies smells like a cover up prayers to this beautiful baby girl family and I pray they receive the truth about what happened to her!

Cindi Simmons
4d ago

I can’t believe it took six days to find her on campus, around the corner from her dorm, behind the tennis courts????

PRINCETON, NJ

