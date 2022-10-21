Read full article on original website
seventeen.com
Megan Fox's Bloody Nail Art and Goth Corset Are Serving Major Halloween Inspo
Calling all bad witches! Megan Fox is embracing supernatural style just in time for spooky season and we're dying to copy her hauntingly hot corset and gorgeous, gory nail art. Getting in the Halloween spirit on October 19, the queen of horror took some fashion inspo from her iconic titular...
Vogue
Nicola Coughlan Goes Strawberry Blonde For Spooky Season
Famous both for those rich auburn ringlets in her role as Penelope Featherington in Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton, and, of course, her normal electric blonde when off-duty, Nicola Coughlan just unveiled a brand new hair colour that’s hitting all the right autumn notes. A peachy strawberry blonde, the new shade is perfect for autumn and spooky season, as Coughlan herself pointed out on Instagram.
Kourtney Kardashian Is a Rockstar Wife in Blink-182 Boohoo Merch and Black Platform Boots
Kourtney Kardashian went for a punk rock look in a post made to her Instagram yesterday. Following the news that Blink-182 would be getting back together and playing a world tour, the reality star transformed into a rockstar wife in support of her husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The slideshow of images saw Kardashian snapping selfies in a mirror, posing in a cozy sweatshirt and platform boots.
Bustle
Bella Hadid Is Obsessed With Balletcore Style
As someone who tracks Bella Hadid’s outfits for a living, it would be pretty weird of me not to mention that she has been consistently rocking one specific aesthetic as of late. The supermodel has taken to sporting Mary Jane-style ballet flats, soft sweater sets, and leg warmers that look like they could very well have been plucked off the set of Black Swan. Yep, Hadid is steady embracing balletcore.
Charlize Theron Suits Up with Oversized Blazer & Oxfords to Promote ‘The School for Good and Evil’ on ‘Kelly Clarkson’
Charlize Theron stopped by the NBC Studios in Los Angeles to visit “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The actress, who is currently promoting her new Netflix film “The School for Good and Evil”, was interviewed by Kelly Clarkson alongside her cast mates Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie, and Sophia Anne Caruso.
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
2023 Bridal Trend: Arm in Arm
Although the number of nuptial ceremonies forecast for 2023 is expected to dip slightly from this year’s post-pandemic high, the wedding dress market remains white hot, as proven by the collections shown during New York’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week. Sex and sizzle in the form of flesh-baring has dominated the fashion conversation of late, but sometimes what is concealed can be just as, if not more titillating than, what is revealed. This season, designers diverted attention to the arm, choosing this appendage as their chosen canvas on which to unleash bold creative strokes. More from WWDBridal Fall 2023 Trends: ArmsElie Saab...
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
Kendall Jenner Brings Back the ‘Dad Jacket’ Trend in Denim & Western Inspired Boots
Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles alongside her friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber on Oct. 20. Ever on the go, Jenner dressed casually in chic fall essentials and boots. On top, the Estée Lauder brand ambassador donned a light grey tank top which she wore underneath a cozy brown leather bomber jacket. Jenner is famous for wearing ‘dad jackets’ – usually an oversize leather bomber jacket with an ’80s aesthetic – during the cold weather. For fall 2022, Jenner wouldn’t do differently. For bottoms, the former Victoria’s Secret model styled another fall staple, slipping into black...
Chanel Hosted a Celestial Bash in Los Angeles to Celebrate Their High Jewelry Collection
In 1932, Gabrielle Chanel created the first high jewelry collection in history for the eponymous French fashion house, Bijoux de Diamants: inspired by the allure of the stars and designed to be worn freely in a brand-new way. Intriguingly, the year before the collection was presented Chanel had traveled to Los Angeles at the invitation of studio mogul Sam Goldwyn, who believed the famed Parisian couturier could make his stars more glamorous.
Charlize Theron Does Dior From Head to Toe in Sheer Top, Taffeta Skirt and Lace Boots for ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Premiere
Charlize Theron arrived on the red carpet for Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil” premiere on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, in a head-to-toe black Dior ensemble. Theron, a Dior brand ambassador, wore a silk sheer shirt with a multifloral brooch at the top collar button...
Florence Pugh Rocked Her Signature Sheer Dress Trend In A Shimmery Black Gown At The Academy Gala
Florence Pugh rocked yet another breathtaking gown with sheer fabric at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ new members event, held at The National Gallery in London! The Don’t Worry Darling star, 26, graced the red carpet in a glistening dress by Rodarte that featured black-tinted, sparkle-adorned, see-through fabric with elegant black bows and a timeless tiered design.
Lily-Rose Depp Rocks Tight Spandex Shorts To Run Errands: Photo
Lily-Rose Depp ran some errands in Los Angeles over the weekend and looked calm, cool, and confident after stopping at an ATM. The 23-year-old daughter of iconic actor Jonny Depp wore a casual and comfy outfit of black spandex shorts that featured a white design and a cozy black sweater. She paired the look with mid-calve black boots, a tan tote bag, and black shades and accessorized with rings on each hand, a sparkling gold bracelet, and mini hoop earrings.
Lucky Brand Goes West with Real and Fictional Cowboys
Denim brands can’t get enough of Paramount Network’s hit TV series “Yellowstone” and its fictional Dutton family of ranchers. In advance of the fifth season, Authentic Brands Group-owned Lucky Brand will launch a limited-edition collaboration with the popular Kevin Costner-led drama on Oct. 27. Featuring styles for both men and women, the apparel collaboration riffs on styles worn by the “Yellowstone” cast. Key denim items in the women’s stud-adorned assortment include a worn-in Western denim snap shirt, a cutoff miniskirt, wide-leg jeans, and a jean jacket with a shearling collar and horse-themed artwork on the back. The men’s line spans distressed and...
Steven Yeun’s Chiropractor Fit Was in Perfect Alignment
Top-tier celebrity dressers are not crowned solely based on how well they can wear an off-the-runway suit or gown on a red carpet. Nay, the best dressed among us are the daytime dressers, who manage to look cool even when they’re not at a festival photocall. Who look their best, as the case may be, when they’re on their way to a chiropractor in Pasadena.
Orly and Lisa Frank Get Colorful With Rainbow Nail Stickers and Glitter Toppers for New Holiday Collection
Los-Angeles based nail company Orly beauty and Lisa Frank are launching a colorful holiday collection featuring gel nail stickers and vibrant nail toppers. The gel nail adhesives will come in an assortment of colorful designs and showcase Lisa Frank’s original art, including the Kitten Bubbles and Spotty & Dotty nail wraps. The nail stickers will feature a gel-like finish with long-lasting wear and won’t require professional nail tools like an LED or UV lamp. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop Additionally, the...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
thezoereport.com
Meet Jasmine Ataullah, A Jewelry Designer Redefining Heirlooms
Jewelry designer Jasmine Ataullah has been steadily building her line with a unique South Asian design sensibility and point of view for seven years. Her amuletic pieces, which evoke a sense of Eastern regency and opulence, nostalgically reference the ornaments of Islamic art: think ornately carved rings (best worn in stacks) and hoop earrings adorned with precious gemstones. They’re pieces you want to put on immediately and wear with your everyday wardrobe, but they still have the air of precious heirlooms.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Meghan Markle Shows a New Side of Her Style in Her Latest Cover
Meghan Markle is showing a different side of her style. The Duchess of Sussex graced the cover of Variety on Oct. 19, in which she reflects on her relationship with Queen Elizabeth and her time in Hollywood. As Markle shares more of her personal life and perspectives since stepping away from her royal duties, it seems she's doing the same with her fashion. Photographed by Ramona Rosales at San Ysidro Ranch, the ethereal cover shoot shows Markle in a series of vibrant colors and prints — a departure from her typical neutral palette.
