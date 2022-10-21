Read full article on original website
Lyons: Concerned about excessive grading in the name of vegetation management
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — An extensive unpermitted grading project at 10919 Point Lakeview Road demonstrates a serious problem with the county of Lake’s hazardous vegetation ordinance. Last spring I saw a “notice to abate” posted on this property and became concerned that some overzealous clearing may take place....
Out-of-state fire survivors | Teichert Ponds charges | Shasta County health access
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Oct. 21. Camp Fire survivors living out of state lament lack of support. Many survivors of the 2018 Camp Fire left the state after losing their homes. Some say that’s left them far from some of the support available in California. Thousands of survivors have left the state since the Camp Fire and now populate all 50 states of the nation, according to a study from California State University, Chico.
PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties
Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
California Attorney General Assessing Mendocino DA’s Potential Conflicts in Deciding the Fate of Noble Waidelich Criminal Complaint
The California Attorney General’s Office confirmed Thursday that it is assessing whether Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster is free of potential conflicts in deciding the fate of a criminal complaint against former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich. The state move comes weeks after Eyster received the results of...
Small public safety power shutoff planned for parts of California through the weekend and on Monday
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said that a wind event is expected to lead to a small public safety power shutoff over the weekend and into early next week. While the company said that the shutoff will begin in some parts of the states on...
PG&E grants 1,100 acres of forest to CAL FIRE for demonstration forest
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE has been given 1,151 acres of forest from PG&E in Placer and Nevada counties as part of their planned 2,618 acre demonstration forest. This land, located at the headwaters of the American River in Sierra Nevada forestlands was acquired by CAL FIRE in partnership with the Placer Land […]
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
District attorney, police not worried about fentanyl and Halloween
Despite social media warnings warning parents about fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey isn’t concerned — noting that such concerns come up every once in a while. “I remember when I was a kid … people were going to put razor blades in the...
Yuba Water Approves More Than $4.2M for Infrastructure and Forest Biomass Plant
MARYSVILLE – Yuba Water Agency recently approved more than $4.2 million in funding to support a major water and wastewater infrastructure expansion project in south Yuba County and a planned forest biomass plant and business center in the foothills. Two loans, one for $2.6 million to the City of...
Redwood Coast Region Awarded $5 Million Economic Development Planning Grant
Press release from the Arcata Economic Development Corporation:. Arcata Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), a Community Development Financial Institution, Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Lending Center, has been awarded a $5 million grant from the California Community Economic Resilience Fund to support a planning process developing sustainable industries that will create high-quality, accessible jobs for all. As the grant’s Fiscal Agent, AEDC will manage the funds on behalf of the Redwood Coast Region representing Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino and Lake Counties, and partner with the California Center for Rural Policy at CalPoly Humboldt who will serve as a Regional Convener to facilitate a diverse leadership collaborative, community engagement and research to inform development of the regional plan.
Skunk Train Gets Skunked; Great Redwood Trail Logs a Win
The Great Redwood Trail overcame a major hurdle late Thursday afternoon, when a federal regulator turned down the Skunk Train’s offer to buy 13 miles of track north of Willits. The Great Redwood Trail Agency, which owns the track, had asked the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroads, to...
Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
Firefighters at scene of 10-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County on Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 5:14 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the Flores Fire in Tehama County has been contained on Saturday. Forward progress of the fire was stopped at around 4:16 p.m., according to CAL FIRE. The fire has burned 10 acres in the area of northbound...
PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
Former Little Red Hen Plant Nursey employee sentenced for embezzlement conviction
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced for embezzling money from the local nonprofit Little Red Hen Plant Nursery on Thursday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 34-year-old Andrew Spang was ordered to serve two years of formal probation and 120 days in the Butte County...
Fire burns almond hulls off of Highway 32 near Hamilton City Saturday
HAMILTON CITY, Calif. - The Hamilton City Fire Department said that a fire was burning off of Highway 32, between Orland and Hamilton City, on Saturday at around 7:11 p.m. The fire was primarily burning almond hulls, but also threatened nearby vegetation in the Stoney Creek bed. Crews will be...
Butte College instructor, students injured after science lab explosion
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 20, 5:50 PM:. An instructor and six students received minor injuries after an explosion in the Chemistry Lab at Butte College on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the lab experienced an explosion after glass was put to...
Firefighters knock down structure fire in Magalia Sunday
MAGALIA, Calif. 5:49 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the structure fire off of Woodward Drive in Magalia has been knocked down on Sunday. Crews will stay on scene for about one to two hours completing salvage and overhaul. CAL FIRE says that everyone was evacuated from...
Service Alert: Mendocino County
Our News & Information Service on 1300 AM in Mendocino is experiencing problems. Our engineer is looking into the issue and will restore service as soon as possible.
River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park
The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind. River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park. The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind.
