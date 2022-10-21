ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn, CA

mynspr.org

Out-of-state fire survivors | Teichert Ponds charges | Shasta County health access

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Oct. 21. Camp Fire survivors living out of state lament lack of support. Many survivors of the 2018 Camp Fire left the state after losing their homes. Some say that’s left them far from some of the support available in California. Thousands of survivors have left the state since the Camp Fire and now populate all 50 states of the nation, according to a study from California State University, Chico.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties

Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

California Attorney General Assessing Mendocino DA’s Potential Conflicts in Deciding the Fate of Noble Waidelich Criminal Complaint

The California Attorney General’s Office confirmed Thursday that it is assessing whether Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster is free of potential conflicts in deciding the fate of a criminal complaint against former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich. The state move comes weeks after Eyster received the results of...
UKIAH, CA
KCRA.com

Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

District attorney, police not worried about fentanyl and Halloween

Despite social media warnings warning parents about fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey isn’t concerned — noting that such concerns come up every once in a while. “I remember when I was a kid … people were going to put razor blades in the...
kymkemp.com

Redwood Coast Region Awarded $5 Million Economic Development Planning Grant

Press release from the Arcata Economic Development Corporation:. Arcata Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), a Community Development Financial Institution, Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Lending Center, has been awarded a $5 million grant from the California Community Economic Resilience Fund to support a planning process developing sustainable industries that will create high-quality, accessible jobs for all. As the grant’s Fiscal Agent, AEDC will manage the funds on behalf of the Redwood Coast Region representing Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino and Lake Counties, and partner with the California Center for Rural Policy at CalPoly Humboldt who will serve as a Regional Convener to facilitate a diverse leadership collaborative, community engagement and research to inform development of the regional plan.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Skunk Train Gets Skunked; Great Redwood Trail Logs a Win

The Great Redwood Trail overcame a major hurdle late Thursday afternoon, when a federal regulator turned down the Skunk Train’s offer to buy 13 miles of track north of Willits. The Great Redwood Trail Agency, which owns the track, had asked the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroads, to...
WILLITS, CA
krcrtv.com

Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters at scene of 10-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County on Saturday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 5:14 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the Flores Fire in Tehama County has been contained on Saturday. Forward progress of the fire was stopped at around 4:16 p.m., according to CAL FIRE. The fire has burned 10 acres in the area of northbound...
FOX40

PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Butte College instructor, students injured after science lab explosion

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 20, 5:50 PM:. An instructor and six students received minor injuries after an explosion in the Chemistry Lab at Butte College on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the lab experienced an explosion after glass was put to...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters knock down structure fire in Magalia Sunday

MAGALIA, Calif. 5:49 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the structure fire off of Woodward Drive in Magalia has been knocked down on Sunday. Crews will stay on scene for about one to two hours completing salvage and overhaul. CAL FIRE says that everyone was evacuated from...
MAGALIA, CA

