Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
939theeagle.com
Mizzou homecoming parade usually attracts 40,000 spectators
Thousands of people will be in downtown Columbia for Saturday morning’s Mizzou Homecoming parade, which begins at 9. Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland tells 939 the Eagle that there are more than 150 parade entries, adding that the parade usually attracts about 40,000 attendees. The parade begins on Rollins, south of Reynolds Alumni Center. The route will then turn on Hitt street, before making a turn on University Avenue to 9th street. The parade will go down ninth, before turning west on Broadway. It will then turn south on 5th street and end at 5th and Cherry.
Columbia Missourian
Homecoming: A week in photos
MU alumni descended on Columbia this weekend to "Paint the Town Gold," the theme for Mizzou Homecoming 2022. Tigers participated in talent shows, a homecoming ball, House Decs, window painting, the Homecoming parade, tailgating and more. Leading up to the week's culmination at the football game against Vanderbilt, our team...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Only 1 city in Missouri makes the US Top 100 Places to Live List
Sorry, St. Louis, Kansas City, and little Hannibal you didn't make the list. So which city in Missouri is the only one from the Show-Me State to make the Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 list?. Columbia, Missouri is the lone representative for the Show-Me State on...
kjluradio.com
City of Refuge in Columbia moves into bigger building, launches fundraising efforts
City of Refuge in Columbia moves into a bigger facility and launches a capital campaign to fund the purchase. The non-profit organization has moved into a facility on North Garth Avenue that is three times the size of its previous home. They're calling it, "A Place to Call Home." The...
Small Missouri town 'devastated' by destructive wildfire
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said. No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening, but the entire town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated Saturday because of the fire. The blaze was sparked in a field by a combine that was harvesting crops. A nearby stretch of Interstate 70 had to be closed for nearly two hours Saturday evening because of heavy smoke. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 4.6 and 5.4 square miles burned before the fire was brought under control. Firefighters were working Sunday to keep hot spots under control with strong winds forecast in the afternoon. Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Columbia along the Missouri River. Stephen Derendinger, an engineer with the Jamestown Rural Fire Protection District, said half the town is burnt.
I-70 reopened Sunday morning after brush fire Saturday night
A brush fire caused major traffic problems in mid-Missouri Saturday night.
One year later, family of Mizzou student involved in hazing incident speaks out
One year ago, a Mizzou freshman was in the ICU fighting for his life after his family said he attended a fraternity event and was ordered to drink an entire bottle of vodka.
abc17news.com
Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
Video of Wildfire Consuming Wooldridge, Missouri That Closed I-70
A terrible brush fire appears to be consuming much of Wooldridge, Missouri on Saturday with parts of I-70 being closed due to lack of visibility from wildfire smoke. UPDATE: KSDK reporting that nearly half of the town of Wooldridge, Missouri was burnt. The Missouri Highway Patrol now reporting that I-70 is now open.
kwos.com
JCFD puts out Saturday deck fire
Jefferson City firefighters had to put out a wind – fueled fire of their own Saturday. They were called to the home in the 800 block of Primrose and found the enclosed deck on fire. They had the fire under control quickly but the deck had fire damage. Investigators are calling the cause accidental.
rockmnation.com
Vanderbilt vs. Missouri: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
We’re back after a week off! Though I’m not sure what it says about your season when the bye week flies by while the week leading into the first game back feels like a slog. Part of it may be the opponent, it’s hard to get too excited...
nomadlawyer.org
Jefferson City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Jefferson City, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jefferson City Missouri. The Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, Missouri is an exciting place to visit for those who are interested in Missouri’s history and culture. This stately building has an amazing design and overlooks the Missouri River. The historic downtown area...
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millions
View of Sanborn Field from the adjacent Bond Life Sciences Center on the University of Missouri campus.Iwtwb8, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1964, the Sanborn Field located on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia (MU), Missouri was named a National Historic Landmark.
Photos: Francis Howell routs Rock Bridge to finish regular season undefeated
The Francis Howell football team secured its first undefeated regular season campaign in seven seasons with a 59-21 victory over visiting Rock Bridge on Friday night. The No. 5 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 rankings, the Vikings (9-0) are off to their best start since winning the ...
Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes
WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
