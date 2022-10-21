ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mizzou homecoming parade usually attracts 40,000 spectators

Thousands of people will be in downtown Columbia for Saturday morning’s Mizzou Homecoming parade, which begins at 9. Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland tells 939 the Eagle that there are more than 150 parade entries, adding that the parade usually attracts about 40,000 attendees. The parade begins on Rollins, south of Reynolds Alumni Center. The route will then turn on Hitt street, before making a turn on University Avenue to 9th street. The parade will go down ninth, before turning west on Broadway. It will then turn south on 5th street and end at 5th and Cherry.
Homecoming: A week in photos

MU alumni descended on Columbia this weekend to "Paint the Town Gold," the theme for Mizzou Homecoming 2022. Tigers participated in talent shows, a homecoming ball, House Decs, window painting, the Homecoming parade, tailgating and more. Leading up to the week's culmination at the football game against Vanderbilt, our team...
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Small Missouri town 'devastated' by destructive wildfire

WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said. No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening, but the entire town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated Saturday because of the fire. The blaze was sparked in a field by a combine that was harvesting crops. A nearby stretch of Interstate 70 had to be closed for nearly two hours Saturday evening because of heavy smoke. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 4.6 and 5.4 square miles burned before the fire was brought under control. Firefighters were working Sunday to keep hot spots under control with strong winds forecast in the afternoon. Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Columbia along the Missouri River. Stephen Derendinger, an engineer with the Jamestown Rural Fire Protection District, said half the town is burnt.
Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
JCFD puts out Saturday deck fire

Jefferson City firefighters had to put out a wind – fueled fire of their own Saturday. They were called to the home in the 800 block of Primrose and found the enclosed deck on fire. They had the fire under control quickly but the deck had fire damage. Investigators are calling the cause accidental.
Jefferson City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Jefferson City, Missouri

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jefferson City Missouri. The Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, Missouri is an exciting place to visit for those who are interested in Missouri’s history and culture. This stately building has an amazing design and overlooks the Missouri River. The historic downtown area...
KOMU

Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes

WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
