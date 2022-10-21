Nashville, Tennessee

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The construction of I-40 displaced an estimated 1,400 landowners and split North Nashville, which is comprised of predominantly Black communities. Nearly 700 homes—including a mix of single-family houses and apartment units—were demolished, and the values of the properties that remained declined by 30% .

Prior to the highway's construction, a group of residents formed the I-40 Steering Committee to hold policy and decision-makers on the project accountable. The legal challenges put forth by the committee—which claimed, among other things, that residents were not given adequate notice of highway construction due to racial discrimination—even reached the Supreme Court. The group's complaints were ultimately rejected.

