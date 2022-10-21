New York City, New York

New York City's elevated West Side Highway was significant as being one of the first freeways to be built. It was not, however, particularly efficient. The highway was prone to flooding, could not accommodate trucks, and required low speeds due to sharp turns. Moreover, it was dismantled after falling into disrepair just 20 years post-construction and collapsing under the weight of a truck in 1973.

Still, it was likely a better route than 11th Avenue. Built to alleviate congestion and dangerous traffic conditions along 11th Avenue, which paralleled the Hudson— dubbed Death Avenue due to frequent vehicle collisions with trains—the West Side Highway also created a significant barrier between Manhattan and the Hudson shoreline.

